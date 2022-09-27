Proportion Of S’pore Senior Citizens Jumps From 11.1% To 18.4% Over Last 10 Years

Singapore’s Ageing Population, Comprising Citizens 65 & Above, Increases To 18.4% In 2022

Singapore’s ageing population is on a steady incline, and may present a core demographic challenge for years to come.

The Population In Brief report revealed a series of findings on 2022’s population trends on Tuesday (27 Sep). The number of citizens aged 65 and above has increased to 18.4%, significantly higher than in both 2012 and 2021.

The report has warned that by 2030, one in four citizens will be aged 65 and above in Singapore.

Ageing population experiences rapid increase

According to the report on 27 Sep, released by the government’s National Population and Talent Division, Singapore’s ageing population is rising at a faster speed compared to the last decade.

Many of the “baby boomers” have begun to enter the post-65 age range.

In 2022, the proportion of citizens aged 65 and above increased to 18.4%, higher than 11.1% in 2012 and 17.6% in 2021.

Reflecting the increasing ageing rate of the population, the median age for citizens spiked from 42.5 years to 42.8 years between June 2021 and June 2022.

In addition, the number of Singaporeans aged 80 and above increased by more than 70% in the past decade.

The report concluded that by 2030, around one in four citizens, or 23.8% of the population, would be 65 years old and above.

Simultaneously, the number of Singaporeans aged 20 to 64 years has decreased to being at 56% of the population.

Need to enhance efforts to address challenges

In light of the increase in Singapore’s ageing population, the report cited a need for citizens to accommodate its changing demographic.

This is especially important due to Singapore’s dependence on its people as a small city-state.

The support of marriage and parenthood remains a priority, which the government has ensured by introducing measures facilitating the starting and raising of families.

Even so, members of society such as employers, community partners and individuals can do their part to contribute to ongoing efforts.

For instance, workplaces can promote work-life harmony while community groups can collaborate with the government to support families with more complex needs.

“We must also make Singapore a home for all to age with confidence and peace of mind,” the report added.

To this end, Healthier SG has introduced the Refresh of the Action Plan for Successful Ageing, which empowers Singaporeans to monitor their own health and welfare.

“With good health, Singaporeans can more readily pursue their aspirations, contribute meaningfully at the workplace or in the community, and remain well connected with their loved ones,” the report said.

