Police called in after Chai Chee resident turned ‘aggressive’ at Meet-the-People session

Police alerted after Chai Chee resident became ‘aggressive’ at Meet-the-People session on 16 Sept

Police officers were reportedly called to the scene of the Kampong Chai Chee Meet-the-People (MTP) session on Monday (16 Sept).

This came after a resident turned “a little more aggressive”.

Recounting the incident, East Coast GRC MP Tan Kiat How said there was “a bit of a commotion” at the session.

The MP pointed out that while he empathises with everyone who turns up at the MTP session, he hopes residents would respect the volunteers present.

In doing so, residents can help to ensure MTP sessions are a “safe space for everyone”.

Mr Tan also stated that there are things that are simply beyond their capabilities. For such cases, Mr Tan said he and his team would be upfront with the residents involved.

East Coast MP had helped ‘aggressive’ resident’s parents

The Kampong Chai Chee MP did not disclose the nature of the incident.

In response to a comment, however, Mr Tan said he had previously rendered help to the “aggressive” resident’s parents.

According to the People’s Action Party website, MTP sessions for Kampong Chai Chee are held at 7.30pm on Mondays at 408 Bedok North Avenue 2.

MS News has reached out to the police for a statement on the incident.

Also read: Food Delivery Riders Gather Around Minister K Shanmugam During 5 Nov Meet-The-People Session

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan Kiat How on Facebook and @tankiathow on TikTok.