AHTC Addresses Issues Reported By Xiaxue, Improvement Works Halted Due To Covid-19

Recent Instagram stories by Ms Wendy Cheng, also known as Xiaxue, pointed out several issues with her housing estate in Aljunied GRC.

She posted the stories publicly as some of the issues are long-standing since 2019.

Source

A day after she posted the stories on 5 Oct, town council workers fixed some of the highlighted issues.

Today (7 Oct), Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) gave a statement explaining the incident.

AHTC upgrading works affected due to Covid-19

AHTC is aware of the issues in the area where Ms Cheng lives and revealed that the blocks in her estate are part of a major Repair and Redecoration (R&R) project.

This was started last year in Quarter 4 and would’ve ended Oct 2020 if not for Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the works are gradually resuming and the issues Xiaxue raised – such as repainting, improving the void decks, and facade repair – would be addressed collectively.

It may go some way to explain why the issues seemed unresolved since late last year, although Xiaxue notes that she prefers if there were replies to the emails about the issues.

Source

AHTC took interim measures after social media posts by Xiaxue

After Xiaxue posted about the issues, AHTC saw them and decided that some required interim measures.

They thus redirected some workers who were working on Blocks 128-137 to make surface repair works to Block 128 yesterday (6 Oct).

Source

The whole estate should still get improvements in the coming months as upgrading works continue.

AHTC noted that while maintenance issues are carried out ad-hoc, some others would be done during major project works.

Room for improvement, welcomes feedback

That said, although the issues were fixed, they still existed for most of the year. Xiaxue also said that her mother had sent feedback to WP as well as Sylvia Lim but to no avail.

AHTC explained that they receive most resident feedback via their feedback channels, as well as from their MPs.

Perhaps there was an oversight involving these particular issues in Blk 128.

Regarding the incident in general, they recognise that there’s room for improvement and welcomes feedback from residents.

Bread-and-butter issues matter

It’s worth noting that Covid-19 restrictions did affect many areas, including town council works. Some patience may be needed as works resume.

There was feedback that several housing estates in Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC appear to be plagued by issues, which AHTC say they’re progressively working on.

Certainly, there’s much improvement needed in promptness of fixing issues, and it seems AHTC acknowledge this.

This is because residents will notice how long it takes for a problem to be fixed, and other town councils seem to fix issues quickly as well.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from AHTC.