Redditor asks which jobs in S’pore are at risk of disappearing due to AI, netizens paint a stark future for most office jobs

As AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini grow more powerful by the day, a Redditor recently posed a pressing question on r/askSingapore: Which jobs in Singapore are most at risk of disappearing because of AI?

The OP asked: “I’m curious to hear what others think will be jobs being made redundant in the near future.”

“Have you already seen this in your workplace/industry?” the OP added.

Netizens paint a stark future for jobs due to AI

The post sparked a flurry of responses, many of which painted a stark picture for the future of traditional office roles.

“Headcount for almost any office job would easily shrink in the near future,” one netizen said bluntly, pointing to how corporations think they can easily replace humans with AI.

A Reddit user hopes that “companies would train people how to use AI instead of trying to replace them.” Reason being you need junior staff to take over from the senior ones over time with regards to managing the AI.

A commenter, on the other hand, is hoping that more tasked-based nursing jobs can be replaced with AI or robotics. However, they know that it is unlikely, at least for now.

Another netizen jokingly told the OP to ask AI for the answer instead.

Another user shared how the software engineers “literally automated their own jobs away.”

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), AI is already displacing jobs in some sectors.

Jobs most vulnerable to AI are typically those that follow clear rules, involve repetitive tasks, or require compiling and processing information, according to experts in economics and human resources.

The impact of AI will differ across industries based on how many routine or information-processing roles they contain.

However, experts interviewed by CNA frequently pointed to the technology, banking, and finance industries as being particularly exposed to AI-driven disruption.

