Japan releases AI simulation video of potential Mt Fuji eruption to warn public of catastrophic effects

AI simulation video shows effects of potential Mount Fuji eruption

The Japanese government recently released videos combining AI and actual footage to show the catastrophic effects of a potential Mount Fuji eruption.

Several videos of the simulation were posted on the Cabinet Office Disaster Prevention Office and Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s YouTube channels last Friday (22 Aug).

The videos simulated an eruption on a similar scale to Mount Fuji’s last eruption in 1707 and assumed that the volcanic ash would fall most heavily on the greater Tokyo metropolitan area.

Disruptions on transportation, power & water systems

According to the Cabinet Office Disaster Prevention Office’s video, wooden structures in Tokyo might collapse as volcanic ash accumulates on the roofs.

This, especially when combined with rain, would render roads impassable and cripple railways, limiting human mobility and transport of goods.

Meanwhile, just 3mm of ash would result in power outages across the Japanese capital.

Additionally, drains would become clogged with ash and water sources would be contaminated, further impacting the water supply.

Furthermore, the eruption would cause health issues, including eye irritation and respiratory issues.

Actual eruption might be different

However, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government also clarified that the effects of an actual Mount Fuji eruption may be different from those presented in its video.

It wrote, “In the event of an actual eruption, the ash fall situation will change depending on the wind direction, the scale of the eruption, etc.”

The Japanese Cabinet Office also explained that its video was created to help people visualise what a large-scale eruption would be like, and guide them in making preparations.

Meanwhile, Toshitsugu Fujii, Professor Emeritus at the University of Tokyo, said Mount Fuji may erupt.

He noted that Mount Fuji has typically erupted every three decades, but the volcano has been dormant for the past 300 years.

“I think that this is a bit of an abnormal state of activity for Mount Fuji,” he said in the Cabinet Office Disaster Prevention Office’s video.

“I think it wouldn’t be surprising if the next eruption were to occur at any time,” he added.

Featured image adapted from 内閣府防災 on YouTube.