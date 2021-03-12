700 Punggol HDB Households To Have Robots Delivering Groceries & Parcels In Year-Long Trial

Our weekly grocery runs can be taxing, considering the walk home from supermarkets in Singapore’s sweltering heat.

For some lucky Punggol residents, their grocery shopping trips will be less tiring thanks to a robot that has recently made its debut.

Meet Camello, the robot courier who will be helping a group of about 700 households deliver parcels and groceries right to their doorsteps, saving them the laborious task of lugging bags upon bags of barang barang home.

Residents can even choose when they’d want their deliveries to arrive, instead of having them stick to a rigid delivery schedule.

Delivery robots at Waterway Woodcress HDB in Punggol

In a press release on Thursday (12 Mar), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announce the launch of the robotic courier service in Punggol.

Set as a one-year trial, the pilot will benefits around 700 households in the Waterway Woodcress HDB estate.

Travelling at a maximum speed of 5km/hour, the 2 Camello robots will deliver residents’ groceries and parcels straight to their lift lobbies.

Best of all, Camillo’s services are free of charge.

Book & schedule deliveries through mobile app

The process for engaging the robotic delivery courier is pretty straightforward too.

After shopping at the nearby FairPrice outlet, residents can drop their groceries off at the Dispatch Hub and schedule a delivery time.

This way, they can go on shopping or dining without having to bringing the heavy load along with them.

Through a mobile app, consumers will receive notifications when their deliveries are en route, and when they’ve arrived.

Using the same app, they can then scan the QR code displayed or receive an OTP to retrieve their groceries.

The same goes for parcels, which will be sent to the Dispatch Hub following online orders.

For more information, check out IMDA’s infographic here.

Technology makes life more convenient

Hopefully, the robots can help make the lives of Punggol residents more convenient and enjoyable.

