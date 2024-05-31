‘Sauron’s Eye’: JB resident complains about bright AIA neon sign from Mid Valley Southkey

JB resident complains about bright AIA neon sign

A bright AIA neon sign at Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Bahru has prompted a resident to post a complaint on Facebook on Wednesday (29 May).

According to the resident, Dennis Tan, the signboard is “extremely bright” and “very disturbing.”

The post has garnered over 5,000 shares and 1,600 comments — with some users pointing out the sign’s resemblance to The Eye of Sauron from the Lord of The Rings franchise.

Bright neon sign resembling ‘Eye of Sauron’ casts eerie red light in JB home

Photos attached to the post illustrated how bright the signboard is at nighttime.

One photo taken from his house showed the AIA neon sign glowing bright red from afar.

It cast a red glow in the dark sky, with an intensity enough to bask Mr Tan’s home in a red hue.

JB resident thanks AIA for turning off neon sign

On Thursday (30 May), Mr Tan posted an update regarding the situation saying that AIA has switched off the signboard for the time being.

He credited the power of Facebook for the solution to his predicament and thanked AIA for their quick response.

“Hopefully your signboard come [sic] with more peaceful and comfortable lighting,” said Mr Tan in his post.

“No more Sauron Eye tower, no more romantic light… no more temple in my room. I can sleep with peace and happiness.”

MS News has reached out to Mid Valley Southkey for comments.

Featured image adapted from Dennis Tan on Facebook.