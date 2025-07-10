Tourist impressed by adjustable air-con vents in S’pore buses, wishes US had them too

Tourist praises Singapore buses’ air-conditioning vents, wants them in US

A tourist visiting Singapore recently posted a TikTok praising a simple yet underrated feature on local buses: adjustable air-conditioning vents.

In a TikTok clip posted by user @_camtravels on 9 July, the tourist films herself adjusting the overhead vent above her seat on a Singapore bus — a small feature she thinks makes a big difference.

An on-screen text says: “Petition to get these on public transportation in the USA.”

In the caption, she said that she had often taken public transportation in “America and Australia”, but felt that this small and often overlooked feature in buses would be a “game changer on the hot days”.

“Singapore public transportation is winning!” she added.

Netizens surprised that US buses don’t have them

The video sparked an outpouring of reactions from netizens, many of whom were shocked that buses in the United States (US) lack such adjustable vents.

The tourist replied one commenter, saying that in the US, they just “sit and sweat” on public transport.

One TikTok user lamented that newer buses in Singapore don’t come with this feature anymore, having replaced them with fixed vents that can’t be repositioned.

Another commenter agreed, saying they “hate” the new buses and are disappointed when there’s no vent to adjust.

Another netizen, likely a bus enthusiast, noted that the bus featured was likely registered around 2008–2009. Being over 16 years old, the bus will possibly be decommissioned and scrapped soon.

Singapore public transport to launch driverless buses by 2026

Singapore’s public transport is known for being clean and efficient, and it’s set to improve further.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will trial six driverless buses on regular routes from mid-2026.

The trial will confine the bus routes to three areas: Marina Bay, Shenton Way, and One-north in Buona Vista. LTA says the six driverless buses will also be smaller, with at least 16 seats.

