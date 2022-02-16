Air Taxi Services May Launch In Singapore Soon

Since Singapore is fairly small, getting from one point to another doesn’t usually take much time. But factor in obstacles like heavy traffic, and you may wish you could fly instead.

Well, that might be possible in 2 years’ time, once air taxi services become available.

Starting off in touristy areas like Marina Bay and Sentosa first, they promise a more uplifting experience of exploring our city.

Ports at Marina South & Sentosa area

In a press release on Monday (14 Feb), Volocopter revealed their upcoming plans for the launch of air taxi services in Singapore.

Among them will be the construction of 4 to 6 VoloPorts by 2030 in Marina South, Sentosa, and Changi.

Source

Since all ports have to be centrally located, Volocopter is considering only these locations for now.

They have also projected possible air taxi routes based on the port locations.

Touristic routes let you view Singapore from above

Starting small, Volocopter will first offer touristic routes within Singapore.

Here’s an overview of the 2 aerial routes they hope to establish by 2024:

A scenic circular path within the Marina Bay area, where customers can take in spectacular views of Marina Bay Sands (MBS), the Central Business District (CBD), Formula One racetrack, and Singapore Flyer

Exclusive views of Sentosa Island and the Singapore skyline

A map of the potential touristic routes & areas

Source

The air taxis will take off and land vertically at the VoloPorts.

Source

Promising quiet and smooth rides, Volocopter hopes to offer customers a relaxing escape from conventional roads and loud traffic, while taking in the breathtaking views of Singapore from up above.

According to The Straits Times (ST), they will also make the service affordable to the general public.

Plans to expand network to include cross-border flights

Over time, Volocopter hopes to go beyond Singapore and expand its services to include cross-border flights to nearby destinations like Economic Centres in Malaysia and Indonesia.

This will enable business travellers who take an air taxi flight at Changi Airport’s SkyPort to arrive in Batam within 20 minutes, instead of taking a 3-hour ferry ride.

Travellers can thus shave a lot of precious time off their busy commutes.

An exciting new way to travel

Though it doesn’t seem like air taxis will be a nationwide commodity so soon, those of us who can benefit from them will no doubt get to enjoy a more exciting way to travel from one point to another.

Besides, nothing could probably beat the rush of seeing Singapore from a rather private flying vehicle.

Let’s hope that the air taxis can cover more parts of Singapore soon, so we can use them more frequently for our cross-island trips.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Volocopter.