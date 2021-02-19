Budget Airline AirAsia Expands Food Delivery Service To Singapore From 2 Mar

Many sectors may have suffered as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but food-delivery services have instead thrived with a significant proportion of workers working from home (WFH).

Having successfully established its food-delivery platform in Malaysia, budget airline AirAsia will be expanding the service to Singapore from next month.

Starting 2 Mar, Singaporeans can look forward to more options when ordering in. F&B outlets can also expect the lowest commission rate in the market.

Customers can order via airasia super app

In a press release on Thursday (18 Feb), AirAsia Group announced the expansion of its food-delivery service – AirAsia food – to Singapore.

From 2 Mar, customers in Singapore will be able to order food delivery via the AirAsia super app.

An exciting feature of the app is that it allows customers to communicate directly with F&B merchants. This means you can personally inform the char kway teow aunty that you don’t want any taugeh, more hum, and extra chilli.

Moreover, if you fly frequently with AirAsia and are a BIG Member, you’ll be delighted to know that you can pay for the food delivery with your BIG points as well.

Attractive rates for merchants to sign up

According to AirAsia’s press release, F&B outlets that sign up with the platform before 1 Mar will enjoy commission rates from as low as 8% for Mar 2021.

AirAsia food’s normal commission rate – 15% – is also currently the lowest in town, according to CEO Tony Fernandez.

Looking forward to airasia food delivery’s launch date

As we continue to WFH amidst the pandemic, it’s certainly exciting to know that one more ‘colour’ will be added to Singapore’s food delivery scene.

We look forward to 2 Mar when it will be possible for us to order in using the AirAsia super app.

