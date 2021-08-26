SingPass-Enabled Alcohol Vending Machine Launches At Downtown East

Buying alcohol from physical stores might be a hassle at times because of the waiting time or the need to verify your identity physically especially if you look young. However, a new machine should make it more convenient for all.

On Thursday (26 Aug), Cellarbration launched Singapore’s first SingPass-enabled alcohol vending machine.

With the launch of this machine, those of the legal drinking age will now have another option to purchase alcohol.

The vending machine will be placed at Cellarbration’s Downtown East flagship store.

However, the vending machine will require an age verification via SingPass to ensure that those underage do not purchase alcohol illegally.

SingPass-enabled alcohol vending machine requires age verification

This will make it more convenient for consumers of the legal drinking age to buy alcohol through contactless payment.

The machine is a collaboration between Cellarbration, fintech and AI tech firm Auresys, and NETS.

Together, they created this vending machine that is backed by AI and can be remotely managed on the backend.

Though users might be worried that their items may break, the team have already figured out a way to prevent that through using a high precision robotic arm.

It is capable of handling heavy, odd-shaped and fragile loads, and dispensing stubby glass bottles.

Furthermore, Cellarbration’s new vending machine is easy to use as it only requires 5 simple steps.

In order to use the machine, all users have to do is scan the QR code using their SingPass app and verify their age.

Once verified, users can then select whichever item they want from the screen menu before proceeding to the contactless payment screen.

The contactless payment used by the machine makes it convenient for users as various payment options are provided.

According to Mr Jason Tan, General Manager of Cellarbration, members of the public can look forward to seeing more tech-based solutions coming.

Embracing digitalisation in Singapore

With the new alcohol vending machine, buying drinks will be a lot more convenient for many. Additionally, the age verification function will reduce the likelihood of underage drinking.

As Singapore adapts to the digital world, we would probably see more of such solutions with fewer humans required to man them popping up.

