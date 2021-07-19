Cellarbration Lets You Order Alcohol Online & Have It Delivered

Work from home does have its upsides at times. Waking up minutes before the 9am meeting, taking work calls in your pyjamas, and getting lunches delivered from anywhere in Singapore.

While you’re sorting out meal deliveries, why not get some alcohol sent to your doorstep too?

With Cellarbration’s massive warehouse sale till 31 Jul, you can sip on Sauvignon and un-wine in the comfort of your home.

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

Their wide variety of spirits, wines, and beers are on sale for up to 58% off, so you’ll have no problem picking the right drink to celebrate the end of a tiring week.

Here are some picks you shouldn’t sleep on.

Multi-pack beers so that every hour is happy hour

Not many sensations in life can beat that of cracking a cold beer and downing it after a hard day’s work.

If you’re the type to do so regularly, you’d know that those regular 4 or 6-packs won’t be enough.

Stocking up on Cellarbration’s 12 or 24-packs would thus serve you better, saving you a trip to the store after a long workday.

You can expect classics such as Carlsberg, Heineken, Guinness, and even Hoegaarden at substantial discounts.

Budweiser Beer Can (12 cans x 500ml) Best Before: 26/08/2021 – $36 (U.P. $85)

Source

Cult favourites like Budweiser, Corona, and Hite are up for grabs too.

For a more full-bodied drink, you can get the Erdinger Weissbier, a Bavarian wheat beer that has a sweet and fruity note.

Erdinger Weissbier Bottle (12 bottles x 500ml) Best Before: 30/10/2021

Source

You can get a bundle of 12 for $46 (U.P. $78) but remember to have it by its ‘best before’ date on 30 Oct.

Long list of choices to get you on cloud wine

While beers do the trick for days of hard work, wine is the perfect companion for nights of healing.

Sauvignon, Cabernet, Chardonnay and Moscato are some familiar variations, but you might want to consider Talbott Logan’s Pinot Noir, which won’t leave a lasting film on your tongue.

Talbott Logan Pinot Noir – $26 (U.P. $49)

Source

If you’re having your wine with food, go for the Bridlewood Winery’s Chardonnay instead. The white wine with a fruity yet spicy aroma leaves a creamy mouthfeel after every sip.

Bridlewood Winery Chardonnay – $28 (U.P. $68)

Source

Cellarbration’s wine offerings span across red and white variations. For those on a budget, their cheapest wine on offer comes at just $15 a bottle.

Whether you’re pairing it with a Korean drama or hearty steak dinner after work, drinking wine does help slowly unpack the day’s troubles.

Raise your glass & spirits

As far as house parties go, spirits are good choices of alcohol we can stock up on for party drinks and beer pong battles.

Whether you prefer to go easy on clear spirits like gin and vodka or go hard with dark spirits like whiskey and brandy, Cellarbration has options aplenty.

The award-winning Nikka Whisky From The Barrel blend is just one example, boasting a huge depth of flavour distilled from the famous Miyagikyo and Yoichi distilleries.

Nikka Whiskey From The Barrel – $68 (U.P. $99)

Source

Ciroc Vodka is a step-up if you’re looking to elevate your vodka game. The French vodka is 100% gluten-free and is a favourite among celebrities for its creamy finish.

Ciroc Vodka – $66 (U.P. $72)

Source

If your significant other only allows you to get one, there are 1-litre bottle variations on sale too for you to last till the next payday.

Orders get delivered straight to your door

An exceptionally exhausting workday or a successful one often comes unexpectedly, which is why you may not have the alcohol ready to ruminate or celebrate.

Thankfully, Cellarbration has 3 different delivery options for your convenience:

Standard delivery

Same-day delivery

90-minute express delivery

Delivery is available every day of the week. You can check out the details in their FAQs here.

To browse your options and place your orders, you can visit Cellarbration’s website here.

All the exciting offers will likely have you adding multiple drinks to your cart, which would add up to a hefty amount. But don’t think twice about it as we have an exclusive promo code for you.

New sign-ups to Cellarbration can enjoy $35 off a minimum $350 purchase when you apply “MUSTSHARE35” upon checkout.

Jio your drinking buddies to group their orders with yours, so you can all enjoy the discount.

Browse the options yourself at the new Downtown East store

Since buying alcohol may be a thrilling activity in itself for some of us, Cellarbration’s warehouse sale is also happening at 7 retail outlets islandwide.

Easties would want to check out their latest branch at Downtown East, which happens to be the largest liquor shop in Singapore.

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

The 2,800 sq ft space offers the widest selection of beer, wine, spirits and whiskies. Designed to have the look and feel of DFS stores, the shop presents a lux shopping experience that you could only get at the airport.

Image courtesy of Cellarbration

Can’t wait to get lost amongst endless shelves of alcoholic beverages? Here’s how to get there:

Cellarbration @ Downtown East

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Cl, #01-304/305 Downtown East, Singapore 519599

Opening Hours: 11am-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Pasir Ris Station

Needless to say, the Downtown East store will be a hot destination for alcohol lovers in Singapore but do remember to adhere to safe distancing measures.

Celebrate small victories & big occasions with a drink

Despite all our bigger ambitions in life, celebrating small victories like getting through a tough work week is important.

Treat yourself to a drink or two, and have some extra in store for special occasions.

Sipping on some wine doesn’t have to be a special treat when you can afford a few servings on a budget.

This post is brought to you in collaboration with Cellarbration.

Featured image courtesy of Cellarbration.