It’s not news that healthcare workers are at greater risk of exposure to Covid-19. Unfortunately for an employee at Alexandra Hospital, she tested positive for the virus recently, on 17 May.

Following the confirmation, the hospital is closing the ward she worked at off to visitors for the time being.

They are also disinfecting all areas and swabbing all her close contacts.

Alexandra Hospital staff tests positive for Covid-19

On Thursday (20 May), Alexandra Hospital disclosed that a 24-year-old employee at the hospital has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Basic Care Assistant had been on a 10-day local leave before returning to work on 17 May.

Upon her return, she promptly underwent surveillance testing despite being asymptomatic. She later developed symptoms, which the Ministry of Health (MOH) stated as coughs in their media release.

According to MOH, her initial test result returned inconclusive on 18 May. Regardless, the nurse was placed in isolation and had to take a second test the same day.

Her subsequent result came back positive, and she is apparently now under the hospital’s care.

1 of 4 unlinked cases on 19 May

As of the time of the Facebook post on 20 May, MOH has yet to establish any links between the employee and previous cases.

This makes her 1 of 4 unlinked cases Singapore recorded on Wednesday (19 May).

Alexandra Hospital noted that while on duty, she diligently adhered to strict Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) guidelines. She also always had an N95 mask on.

Visitors not allowed to enter affected ward

Since the employee provided basic nursing care in one of the hospital’s wards, they’ve decided to close it off to visitors as a precaution.

The hospital will carry out thorough disinfection of all areas the Basic Care Assistant could have worked in, and are swabbing all her close contacts.

They sincerely apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused.

Hope infection won’t spread at the hospital

After the worrying outbreak at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, news of a case at Alexandra Hospital may unsettle many.

However, with the hospital’s quick actions, we’re hopeful that they’ve managed to prevent widespread transmission, and protect the safety of the larger community.

We wish all staff and patients at the hospital well.

