Aliff Aziz & Ruhainies appear together in court for close proximity case

Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz and Malaysian actress Ruhainies appeared together at the Federal Territories Syariah High Court in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (3 July). The duo arrived in all-black outfits around 9am for the reading of charges related to their khalwat or close proximity case.

According to Malaysian news outlet Astro Awani, they spoke briefly with the media before entering the court. “It’s still early for everyone, and we appreciate the presence of our media friends,” Aliff said. “I ask for prayers from everyone for a good day ahead.” Ruhainies echoed his sentiments, saying: “Thank you all for coming today. Pray for the best for all of us.”

Aliff Aziz & Ruhainies plead not guilty to charges

In court, both actors pleaded not guilty to the khalwat charges, as reported by MStar.

If convicted, they could face a fine of up to RM3,000 (S$860), imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

On 9 March, Aliff and Ruhainies were spotted together at the actress’s luxury condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

They were subsequently detained by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) on the same day.

Aliff Aziz & ex-wife Bella Astillah divorced in June

Last month, Aliff appeared in the Syariah court to finalise his second divorce from his ex-wife, Bella Astillah.

The couple originally married in September 2016 and underwent their first divorce on 16 May 2019, before reconciling shortly thereafter.

During the proceedings, Aliff voluntarily relinquished full custody of their two children, a seven-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

Featured image adapted from Harian Metro and Harian Metro.