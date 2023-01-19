75-Year-Old Aunty Runs Home-Based Alteration Service In Tampines, Easties Urged To Support Her

Elderly Aunty With 70 Years’ Experience Offers Home-Based Alteration Service In Tampines

Nestled in our heartland estates are individuals who provide home-based services, mostly to residents in the neighbourhood.

One such person is Aunty Susan, a 75-year-old woman who provides alternation services from her abode in Tampines.

She has more than seven decades of sewing experience, having helped her mother since the tender age of five.

Recently, one of her customers took to TikTok to share about Aunty Susan and her alteration services, urging Easties to support her.

Elderly aunty offers quick alteration services in Tampines

In a TikTok clip posted on Wednesday (18 Jan), a user named Maggie shared her recent experience engaging Aunty Susan to alter her cheongsam.

@maggieboodles east siders do come and support this lovely aunty located in tampines! she's 75 years old this year, living alone with her elderly dog and she does express alteration services! she mentioned that she has been helping her mum to sew since she was 3, which means she has 72 years of experience in sewing!!

According to Maggie, the 75-year-old was so skilled that she could alter her cheongsam and resew the buttons in 30 minutes.

Though Maggie said she was the only customer of the day, she was still pleasantly surprised by Aunty Susan’s speedy services.

The TikTok user took the opportunity to urge Easties to patronise Aunty Susan, who was seen seated in a wheelchair.

Started sewing at the age of 5

Speaking to MS News, Aunty Susan said she started helping her mother, also a tailor, at the tender age of five.

As she grew up, Aunty Susan attended courses to refine her sewing skills before becoming a full-fledged seamstress one day.

At some point, she decided to set aside her needle and yarn temporarily and became a dogsitter for 20 years.

However, she decided to leave the pet boarding establishment due to her advanced age and went back to sewing last October.

Armed with seven decades of sewing experience, Aunty Susan is confident of completing most alterations within an hour.

She quipped that customers could go for a ‘kopi session’ after dropping their clothes off, and return shortly after to collect their altered apparel.

Business open 10am-10pm daily

Aunty Susan also shared that she started using a wheelchair in 2009 as she had difficulties walking and standing for long periods.

Though she can walk short distances still, she said she doesn’t have to worry about finding a chair now that she has a wheelchair.

If you’re looking for last-minute alteration services for your CNY attire, do consider approaching Aunty Susan. Here are her deets:

Address: 274 Tampines Street 22 Singapore 520274

Telephone: 6789 2441 (call to enquire about the unit number)

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm daily

