S’porean man with autism balances Amazon operations role & coding studies, eyes career in tech

A glimpse at a typical work day for an Amazon Fulfilment Centre Associate

Have you ever wondered what happens after you place an online order with a large company offering millions of products?

One thing’s for sure — it wouldn’t get to your door without an elaborate ‘dance’ involving many dedicated workers, each playing a crucial role in the choreography of e-commerce fulfilment.

From the moment you check out your cart, a chain reaction is set in motion. Involved early on in this process is Muhammad Faezin Bin Mohamed Yasin, an Associate at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the Jurong East area.

MS News recently visited the facility to meet Faezin, who is both a proud Amazon staff member and an enthusiastic Prime customer.

The 30-year-old, who has autism, jumped at the chance to join the company in November 2022 after hearing about the role through SG Enable, a government-backed agency that supports persons with disabilities in accessing employment and community resources.

“As an online shopping customer myself, I found it interesting to learn more about what happens behind the scenes,” he shared.

Stays sharp & safe in a fast-paced environment

Faezin’s role involves weaving through what looks like a multi-storey library inside Amazon’s sprawling Toh Guan Road fulfilment centre — only instead of just books, the shelves are packed with everything from shampoo bottles to IT accessories and children’s toys.

Guided by a handheld scanner that lets out a cheerful beep with every correct item, his job is to pick exactly what each customer has ordered.

He moves swiftly but assuredly, steering his metal trolley — stacked with bright yellow tote boxes — through the aisles with the ease of someone who knows the place like the back of his hand. Once the tote is full, he wheels them off to the next station for sorting and delivery before starting all over again.

Watching him in action, it’s clear Faezin takes his work seriously. Every movement is purposeful, every scan and placement done with quiet precision.

Neatness matters to him — if a box is jutting out of a shelf, he’ll push it back in without a word. But more importantly, it’s about staying safe in a space where trolleys roll past constantly, shelves are stacked high, and there’s always something or someone on the move.

“Safety first!” he declared more than once, smiling. He keeps a close eye on how others work and journals daily to stay grounded. “So far, no accidents,” he added with pride.

Meeting President Tharman a personal highlight

While the work keeps him busy, it’s the people who keep him going. He lights up when he talks about his teammates, from fellow Associates to his managers and even HR staff.

“I enjoy getting to know everyone. It feels like being part of a big team,” he beamed.

That sense of belonging took an especially memorable turn in 2023, when he and fellow Amazonians had the opportunity to meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the opening of the Enabling Business Hub@Jurong, a facility that provides training and job opportunities for persons with disabilities in the area.

“I’ll never forget the moment we shook hands,” Faezin said with a grin, calling it one of the highlights of his time at the company.

Beyond the big moments, it’s the small daily routines that help Faezin stay steady, especially as someone on the autism spectrum.

One of the tools that helps him stay grounded is journalling, a daily habit he’s kept for years. “My journal is like my friend,” he shared. “Writing things down helps me relax.”

When asked what he hopes more people would understand about working with people with autism, he put it plainly:

Everyone should be treated equally. Just like anyone else.

True to that spirit, Faezin is already looking ahead by studying at ITE College Central, picking up skills in coding, HTML scripting, and digital imaging to prepare himself for future opportunities.

He’s especially interested in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the firm’s cloud computing arm and a major player in the tech world. While he doesn’t have a specific role in mind just yet, he’s keeping his options open — and quietly building the skills to get there.

Amazon Flex Delivery Partner appreciates flexibility of gig

Once items are picked, packed, and sorted, the next leg of the journey begins: delivering those parcels to customers.

That’s where people like Lee Pok Yong, 51, come in. As an Amazon Flex Delivery Partner for nearly two years, he’s part of the team that delivers your orders from the fulfilment centre to your doorstep.

While Faezin works deep inside the fulfilment centre, Pok Yong is out on the road, navigating everything from peak-hour traffic to unpredictable weather — all while making sure he’s available to send his kids to school.

As a father of 19-year-old twins, he values the freedom to plan his day around them. After leaving his previous role as a quality engineer, he decided to slow down and work with Amazon Flex, usually making deliveries during short two-hour blocks.

“I used to try doing deliveries every day,” he said. “Now I just pick two to three days a week.” The flexibility of the role allows him to adjust his schedule around other commitments, choosing delivery slots and locations that fit seamlessly into his routine.

He mostly sticks to grocery runs from Amazon Fresh, occasionally taking on more deliveries during major events like Prime Day. Even then, the flexibility of the job ensures he can still manage his time effectively and do things like fetch his kids from school.

All in all, Pok Yong appreciates the simplicity of the role. Along with next-day payments, it gives him the freedom to spend more quality time with his family.

Supportive Amazon culture helps Retail Brand Specialist grow in fast-paced role

While Faezin and Pok Yong help keep the Amazon delivery machine running, there’s another group working behind the scenes to shape what ends up in your cart in the first place.

One of them is Jodie Tan, a Retail Brand Specialist who manages the Home & Kitchen and Electronics categories. From planning inventory and negotiating prices to running campaigns and pitching marketing placements, she’s involved at every step.

The 25-year-old joined Amazon full-time in July 2023 after a three-month internship the year before, drawn to what she describes as the company’s “distinctive culture”. “They really empower you to take ownership and propose new ideas, even if you’re fresh out of school,” she said.

As Prime Day approaches, her role involves pitching marketing placements to vendors and coordinating with the instock team on inventory. “It’s one of our three key moments of the year, so we focus on securing great deals and ensuring stock availability to meet our customers’ needs,” she explained.

Now, two years into her career, Jodie is proud of the responsibility she’s taken on. “I didn’t expect to be managing big brands so soon or handling end-to-end planning from the start, but it’s taught me so much.”

“At Amazon, we celebrate wins — big and small — and treat mistakes as opportunities to improve,” she continued. “The focus is on continuous growth, taking ownership, and learning from every experience to deliver better results for our customers.”

Founder of sustainable diaper brand blends motherhood & mission

Amazon also wouldn’t be what it is without the people building the brands you see on screen. And sometimes, these brands are started by ordinary individuals seeking a solution to their problems.

One of them is Nino Nana, a Singapore-based diaper company founded by Maria De Vos, a permanent resident who’s called Singapore home since 2010. A mum of three, she built the brand out of a very real need: safe, sustainable, non-toxic diapers she could trust as a parent.

“I couldn’t find what I needed, so I created it,” she said simply.

She launched Nino Nana in 2022 and leads an international team managing operations, product development, and expansion across key global markets. Having leaned heavily on Amazon Prime as a consumer during the pandemic, listing her brand on the platform felt like a natural move. Nino Nana started selling on Amazon Singapore that same year, and it’s since become a key part of their e-commerce mix.

But it’s not just about visibility on such a widely known marketplace. “We’ve always felt that those who work at Amazon have high professional standards, and they’re just nice people. That kind of support really makes a difference,” she said.

Maria now juggles business with raising three kids: an eight-year-old son, a six-year-old daughter, and a baby boy born just last December. “It’s chaos, but the good kind,” she laughed. “Some days I feel like I’m doing great, other days I’m just surviving. But I think a lot of parents get that.”

She views big events like Prime Day as both a challenge and a reality check. “It’s a moment to spot growing pains and figure out what we need to improve,” she said. At the same time, it highlights how far her hard work has taken her. “You reap what you sow — these moments show whether you’ve got the right resources in place, clear SOPs, and a team ready to adapt, even when things don’t go as planned.”

Despite the pressure, it’s the positive consumer reviews that keep her going. “We created Nino Nana to support parents, and hearing how our diapers make a real difference in their lives is incredibly rewarding,” she said. “It reminds me why we’re doing this.”

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Amazon Singapore.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Jaslyn Tan.