Former Japanese diplomat faces cheating allegations with Chinese woman despite ‘hardline’ stance against China

Ex-ambassador in Japan allegedly has affair with Chinese woman

A former Japanese ambassador is allegedly embroiled in an affair with a Chinese woman despite his reputation as a staunch hardliner against China.

Hideo Tarumi, who was previously the ambassador to China from 2020 to 2023, is accused of spending multiple nights at a woman’s apartment away from his wife and children.

According to News Post Seven, the woman who he allegedly has an affair with even has a daughter.

Former ambassador allegedly juggling two families

On the evening of 24 Jan, local reporters spotted a man they claimed to be Mr Tarumi entering the apartment belonging to a Chinese woman. The following day, the pair were seen heading out together.

However, when they returned, the man got into his vehicle alone and drove away.

Additionally, prior to this, Mr Tarumi reportedly spent two other nights with the woman, once in Dec 2025 and once on 11 Jan.

Reporters were able to determine the nationality of the apartment’s owner based on real estate registry.

Although he has since retired from his diplomatic position, Mr Tarumi still makes media appearances to speak about Japan-China relations. He is often dubbed “the man China fears most”.

Due to this reputation, local media were stunned by his secret getaways to an apartment housing his alleged Chinese mistress.

When reporters confronted the woman about Mr Tarumi, she repeatedly asserted that they were simply friends.

There were also old photos of Mr Tarumi accompanying the woman and a toddler, presumed to be her child. Local reports speculate that the relationship may have lasted as long as ten years.

He denies the allegations

Mr Tarumi, on the other hand, was evasive when questioned and denied even knowing her.

He asserted that he had no recognition of the photo of him with the woman. Instead, he said that in this day and age, photos like that could be created.

Mr Tarumi has since maintained his right to privacy as a citizen. Further enquiries sent to him electronically were met by a response from his lawyer.

Public offices also denied answering any questions regarding the alleged affair, noting that Mr Tarumi is already retired.

The affair surfaced during a time of tension between China and Japan, which prompted security concerns.

