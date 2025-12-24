Woman in M’sia seeks divorce after discovering husband’s 13 affairs, including one before their wedding

He often justified his behaviour by saying they had been arguing and he was “just curing his boredom”.

By - 24 Dec 2025, 3:13 pm

Woman recounts experience of husband’s 13 affairs, including one discovered an hour after their wedding

A woman in Malaysia has shared a heartbreaking account of how she decided to divorce her husband after catching him cheating on her repeatedly, including on their wedding day.

In a series of posts on Threads, the woman said she eventually uncovered 13 separate instances of infidelity throughout their marriage, prompting her to walk away for good.

Discovered affair less than an hour after wedding

According to her account, the first betrayal surfaced on the very day of their wedding.

After the solemnisation ceremony, which lasted less than an hour, the couple swapped phones so her husband, whom she referred to as “F”, could take photos.

While seated at the mosque’s dining hall with friends, she opened his WhatsApp — and froze.

Translation: On my wedding day, after the marriage ceremony, which lasted less than an hour, we swapped phones because he wanted to use mine to take pictures, so I held his phone. At the dining table, we didn’t have a reception; we just ate in the mosque’s dining hall. My friends were there. I opened his WhatsApp and was speechless. My hands were shaking so much. There was a chat from this woman that wasn’t good. I was angry and disappointed. At that moment, I thought about getting a divorce, but it was impossible because we hadn’t even been married for a day, hahaha.
Source: @namaapaapaje_012345 on Threads

She said she saw suspicious messages from another woman, leaving her hands shaking.

“I was angry, I was disappointed,” she wrote. “At that moment, I thought about divorcing, but it felt impossible because I hadn’t even been married for a single day yet.”

Husband gave conflicting excuses

When confronted, her husband asked to discuss the matter later and suggested proceeding with their honeymoon first. She kept silent for three days to avoid ruining the trip.

After returning home, she pressed him again for the truth.

He initially claimed the woman had left a power bank at his workplace and that he was merely returning it.

Translation: He’s lying. He’s not being honest. First, he said that the woman left her power bank at his workplace, so he just wanted to deliver it (he used to work at a car wash). I don’t believe him. I asked him again the next day to tell me the truth. The second time, he said the woman asked him to buy a top-up, and he helped deliver it. What a ridiculous excuse he gave, hahaha, but I didn’t give up. I gave him three chances, and he cheated. So I messaged the woman and asked. Apparently, three days before our wedding, he went out to eat with that woman.
Source: @namaapaapaje_012345 on Threads

When she did not believe him, he gave a second explanation, saying the woman had asked him to help buy phone top-up credit.

Unsatisfied, she contacted the woman directly.

The woman told her that F had picked her up for a meal just three days before the wedding.

Translation: I chatted with that woman, I asked her. She said F came to pick her up at home to take her out to eat. I asked if he did anything else. She said no. I asked if he touched her. She replied that he just held her hand. I was disappointed. I cried. I messaged F, telling him I was disappointed and crying because he had deceived me. Why didn’t I believe him? Because in the message, F said, “in front of the house.” The woman replied, “Come in, there’s no one at home.”
Source: @namaapaapaje_012345 on Threads

She claimed nothing physical happened beyond holding hands. However, messages indicating he had gone to the woman’s house made the wife doubt that account.

“I was so disappointed. I cried,” she wrote, saying the inconsistencies convinced her that he had lied repeatedly.

Cheating continued even after apologies

Despite apologising and promising to change, her husband continued messaging other women.

She recalled celebrating his birthday in May last year in an attempt to mend their marriage, only to discover messages from yet another woman during a car wash stop after dinner.

Translation: On May 29th, the day before my birthday, I took him to a sky dining dinner in KL. I wanted to celebrate his birthday because I was still studying during his actual birthday. My intention was to try and fix our marriage, to reconcile, and to move on. After dinner, we stopped at a car wash to wash the car. That’s when I caught him; there was a girl named ‘Syira’ texting him. Only Allah knows the pain I felt. I cried right in front of him. When I asked him why he did this, he answered, ‘Well, we were fighting, so I just entertained her to get rid of my boredom’—the same reason he gives every time he gets caught.
Source: @namaapaapaje_012345 on Threads

When confronted, he allegedly dismissed it, saying they had been arguing and he was “entertaining her to cure his boredom” — an excuse she said he used every time he was caught.

Final straw after discovering multiple women

The breaking point came when she checked his WhatsApp and TikTok accounts and found numerous women he had been chatting with and calling using affectionate terms.

“My heart broke even more,” she wrote, adding that the number of women involved was overwhelming.

She eventually realised that her husband had cheated on her 13 times during their marriage.

Source: @namaapaapaje_012345 on Threads

The woman said her divorce was finalised in Sept 2024.

Despite the pain she endured, she shared that she now feels relieved and happier with her life, adding that leaving the marriage was the best decision she could have made.

Featured image adapted from @namaapaapaje_012345 on Threads.

