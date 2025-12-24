Woman in M’sia seeks divorce after discovering husband’s 13 affairs, including one before their wedding

Woman recounts experience of husband’s 13 affairs, including one discovered an hour after their wedding

A woman in Malaysia has shared a heartbreaking account of how she decided to divorce her husband after catching him cheating on her repeatedly, including on their wedding day.

In a series of posts on Threads, the woman said she eventually uncovered 13 separate instances of infidelity throughout their marriage, prompting her to walk away for good.

Discovered affair less than an hour after wedding

According to her account, the first betrayal surfaced on the very day of their wedding.

After the solemnisation ceremony, which lasted less than an hour, the couple swapped phones so her husband, whom she referred to as “F”, could take photos.

While seated at the mosque’s dining hall with friends, she opened his WhatsApp — and froze.

She said she saw suspicious messages from another woman, leaving her hands shaking.

“I was angry, I was disappointed,” she wrote. “At that moment, I thought about divorcing, but it felt impossible because I hadn’t even been married for a single day yet.”

Husband gave conflicting excuses

When confronted, her husband asked to discuss the matter later and suggested proceeding with their honeymoon first. She kept silent for three days to avoid ruining the trip.

After returning home, she pressed him again for the truth.

He initially claimed the woman had left a power bank at his workplace and that he was merely returning it.

When she did not believe him, he gave a second explanation, saying the woman had asked him to help buy phone top-up credit.

Unsatisfied, she contacted the woman directly.

The woman told her that F had picked her up for a meal just three days before the wedding.

She claimed nothing physical happened beyond holding hands. However, messages indicating he had gone to the woman’s house made the wife doubt that account.

“I was so disappointed. I cried,” she wrote, saying the inconsistencies convinced her that he had lied repeatedly.

Cheating continued even after apologies

Despite apologising and promising to change, her husband continued messaging other women.

She recalled celebrating his birthday in May last year in an attempt to mend their marriage, only to discover messages from yet another woman during a car wash stop after dinner.

When confronted, he allegedly dismissed it, saying they had been arguing and he was “entertaining her to cure his boredom” — an excuse she said he used every time he was caught.

Final straw after discovering multiple women

The breaking point came when she checked his WhatsApp and TikTok accounts and found numerous women he had been chatting with and calling using affectionate terms.

“My heart broke even more,” she wrote, adding that the number of women involved was overwhelming.

She eventually realised that her husband had cheated on her 13 times during their marriage.

The woman said her divorce was finalised in Sept 2024.

Despite the pain she endured, she shared that she now feels relieved and happier with her life, adding that leaving the marriage was the best decision she could have made.

