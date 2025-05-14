Woman in Greece files for divorce after coffee cup ‘reading’ from ChatGPT says husband is cheating

Woman files for divorce after getting coffee cup ‘reading’ from ChatGPT

In an unusual blend of a centuries-old tradition and modern artificial intelligence, a Greek woman filed for divorce after getting a coffee cup ‘reading’ from ChatGPT.

The woman had been married to her husband for 12 years and had two children, Greek City Times reported.

While the Chinese read tea leaves, Greeks read coffee grounds. They believe that a person’s emotional, mental, and physical condition affects the shape of their coffee’s residue.

Coffee cup ‘showed’ that husband was having an affair

According to Greek City Times, the woman’s husband appeared on the Greek morning show To Proino and shared that his wife likes to follow trends.

A few years prior, she fell for supernatural “guidance” and believed what an astrologer told her. It took her a year to accept that none of their predictions were real.

“One day, she made us Greek coffee and thought it would be fun to take pictures of the cups and have ChatGPT ‘read’ them,” he recalled.

To his surprise, his cup “revealed” that he was fantasising about a mysterious woman with the initial “E” with whom he was fated to form a relationship.

Adding more fuel to the fire, ChatGPT said his wife’s cup “showed” he was already cheating with another woman who wanted to break their family apart.

Lawyer said AI claims have no legal standing

The husband laughed it off, not expecting his wife to take the reading seriously.

Yet, what came after shocked him:

But she took it seriously. She asked me to leave, told our kids we were getting divorced, and then I got a call from a lawyer. That’s when I realized this wasn’t just a phase.

He refused to agree to a mutual separation, which led to him being served with divorce papers three days later.

Pheobus Stroungaris, the husband’s lawyer, maintained that his client is “innocent until proven guilty”, adding he will propose to file a lawsuit for his client to gain custody of his children.

“The absurdity of artificial intelligence cannot be relied upon in a court of law,” Mr Stroungaris said.

Experienced coffee readers also chimed in on the viral issue. They claimed that real tasseography does not base its readings on coffee grounds, but also analyses the foam and the coffee saucer.

Also read: Married woman from US falls in love with ChatGPT boyfriend, forms sexual relationship with AI

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from nd3000 on Canva, Louis Vest on Flickr. Images for illustration purposes only.