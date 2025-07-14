‘There’s no one right way to live’: Redditors say it’s okay to have no grand ambitions in S’pore

Singaporeans resonate with Reddit post on ambition-less life, say there’s no one right way to live

In fast-paced Singapore, where success is often measured by career milestones or material wealth, one Redditor’s honest admission of leading an ambition-less life has struck a chord with many.

Posted on r/askSingapore on Monday (14 July), the thread titled “Singaporeans who have no plans/ambitious, where are you now?” sparked a wave of introspection and solidarity.

The original poster (OP) shared candidly about having no strong desire for career progression, luxury possessions, or even starting a family.

Instead, they live day by day, guided only by a bucket list and a few passing hobbies.

“So like do I just keep accumulating money?” they asked, reflecting a sense of drifting.

The OP also mentioned spending time helping their mother achieve her dreams, such as travelling — not out of a sense of duty, they clarified, but simply because they are “moving with life”.

Netizens share similar sentiments & offer encouragement

Rather than being met with judgment, the OP was met with empathy, as many netizens resonated with their outlook and shared similar experiences.

One commenter thanked the OP for starting the thread, saying it helped them feel less alone.

Another Redditor reflected that there’s “no one right way to live life” — as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone, people should feel free to live however they choose.

Others chimed in with personal anecdotes.

One shared that they work just enough to fund their hobbies and maintain their happiness.

Another encouraged the OP to keep ticking off items on their bucket list as a reason to keep going.

Reddit post follows earlier discussion on feeling like NPCs

This thread follows a previous Reddit post highlighting a growing sentiment among local workers who feel like NPCs, or non-playable characters.

In gaming, NPCs are characters not controlled by the player, often programmed to follow repetitive actions or scripts.

Metaphorically, the term has come to describe individuals who go through life without clear direction, independent thought, or a sense of purpose.

Many commenters said they simply go through the motions of work and daily life, feeling like they’re stuck in a loop with no real goals or motivation.

