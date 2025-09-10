Influencer in Indonesia stunned as ambulance gets stuck in traffic while government official convoy weaved through traffic

Influencer stunned that ambulance in Indonesia stuck in traffic while government convoy gets escorted

An influencer in Indonesia found himself in a state of shock when he saw a government convoy getting escorted by police through traffic while an ambulance remained stuck.

The post comes amid protests in the country against lavish allowances that political leaders received amid economic uncertainty.

Shared on 21 Aug, the post has since amassed over 239,000 likes and 7,300 comments on Instagram.

Japan-based influencer stunned by traffic behaviour

Instagram user @neojapan_ is an Indonesian influencer based in Japan. After emigrating to Japan in 2011, the user recently returned to Indonesia for a visit and was greeted with the disappointing sight.

While travelling to the airport, he spotted a government convoy weaving through traffic, with the police escorts directing motorists to make way for the official.

The clip then cuts to another scene showing an ambulance stuck in traffic.

Even though the ambulance’s sirens were on, none of the motorists seemed to make way for the emergency vehicle.

The sight was in sharp contrast to the earlier scene involving the police escort, as well as how motorists in Japan would typically make way for ambulances.

“I’m experiencing culture shock,” he shared. “How can the ambulance be left stuck there?”

Incident comes amid protests against politicians

One commenter said that ambulances often have escorts in the form of delivery riders. Another expressed a pang of jealousy that the influencer lived in Japan.

The post went viral amid a period of political turmoil in Indonesia, as thousands took to the streets to protest an allowance given to politicians that is about 10 times the minimum wage in Jakarta.

At least two delivery riders have also been killed, with one getting run over by a police vehicle. One senior policeman has since been dismissed over the incident.

Also read: ‘I never meant to hurt anyone’: Policeman in tears following dismissal over delivery rider’s death in Indonesian protests