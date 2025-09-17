12 injured after ambulance & van collide in M’sia, stroke patient dies

Accident involving an ambulance in Malaysia kills patient onboard

A stroke patient in Malaysia has passed away after the ambulance conveying her to the hospital crashed.

The incident occurred in Kinabatangan, Sabah, at 9.40am on 15 Sept.

While en route to a hospital in Kota Kinabalu, the ambulance collided with a van travelling in the opposite direction.

According to Bernama, the driver of the van entered the ambulance’s lane while negotiating a bend on Jalan Kampung Paris 1.

Photographs showed catastrophic damage to the front of the ambulance, which had crumpled inwards.

The impact knocked the van off the road and also caused severe damage to its front.

Both vehicles suffered shattered windshields.

Firefighters free 12 injured victims trapped in wreckage

The female stroke patient died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Four other occupants in the ambulance, consisting of the driver, co-driver, a doctor, and a nurse, suffered injuries from the accident.

Eight individuals in the van were also hurt.

China Press reported that firefighters spent 50 minutes freeing the 12 trapped victims from the wreckage.

The police stated that the injured are receiving treatment at Kinabatangan Hospital.

Featured image adapted from Bernama and NewsBFM on X.