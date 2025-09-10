From Kansas to Africa & to Yishun: American shares experience of moving to S’pore

American shares experience of moving to Singapore after living in Africa

Having previously lived in Kansas, South Sudan, and Uganda, an American Redditor recently shared about his experience residing in Singapore for a year, and how living in Yishun has left him feeling nothing but gratitude.

In a post shared to the Singapore subreddit on Monday (8 Sept), the Reddit user shared that he had married in Singapore and was enjoying everything Singapore had to offer.

American living in Singapore loves visiting parks

The Original Poster (OP) shared that he and his wife loved to visit “national parks”, claiming that they had been to “every large one (sic) except Bukit Timah.”

Among his favourite places in Singapore are the Flower Dome — where he proposed to his wife — TreeTop Walk, Bidadari Park, and the Punggol Waterway Park.

Replying to netizens’ comments, the OP added that he had been to Rower’s Bay Park, Kent Ridge Park, Jurong Lake Gardens, and West Coast Park.

In one comment, the OP even shared his in-law’s remark that he had seen more of Singapore than they had.

OP had visited almost every MRT station due to work

The OP also briefly shared about the business that he and his wife started, which involved him visiting people and servicing their computers.

He even claimed that after visiting over 200 people, he had been to “just about every MRT station”.

The OP described the people he met here as “very nice and kind”, adding that they were more hospitable than what he was accustomed to.

To the shock of his in-laws, the OP even picked up some Singlish phrases — with his favourite term being “can”.

One netizen even pointed out that the OP used “stay” instead of “live” when referring to his address — something the commenter considered “very Singaporean.”

Interestingly, the OP stated that he had not learned any Singaporean profanities, claiming everyone around him was “too nicde”.

OP doesn’t think local laws are too strict

The OP also weighed in on a commonly asked question about Singapore — whether its laws are too strict — and said that, personally, he was not bothered by the laws or their enforcement.

He went on to share that he was, in fact, grateful for them and that for the first time in his life he could experience walking down the streets at night without any worry.

