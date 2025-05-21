American living in S’pore wonders if using Singlish is offensive, netizens say it’s endearing

Redditors assure American living in Singapore that using Singlish is not offensive but is in fact endearing

Adapting to life in Singapore can be an eye-opening experience for foreigners, especially when it comes to the unique local lingo.

For one American who recently relocated here, it seems he’s picked up more than just a taste for kaya toast.

After months of hearing locals speak in Singlish — Singapore’s iconic colloquial English, which is a mix of English, Malay, and Chinese dialects — he’s started using it himself. Now, he’s wondering: Is it offensive?

American says Singlish is ‘extremely contagious’

Taking to the r/askSingapore subreddit on Wednesday (21 May), the foreigner described how Singlish had crept into his everyday speech, even during mundane interactions.

At a recent dental appointment, he recalled asking the dentist, “Doctor, can swish ah?” — referencing the act of rinsing one’s mouth after a cleaning.

While the dentist didn’t seem offended, the OP said he felt self-conscious after the interaction.

“I love and respect Singaporeans,” he said. “But it is genuinely slipping off my tongue lately, as I assimilate into the society.”

He worried that he might come across as mocking or like he was trying too hard.

Redditors assure American that using Singlish is not offensive

His honest question sparked over 150 comments — and a flood of encouragement.

Many Singaporean Redditors quickly reassured him that using Singlish is not only acceptable, but often welcomed, so long as it’s done sincerely and respectfully.

One user explained that Singlish is like an “accent” that comes naturally to Singaporeans. Based on the example that the OP gave in the thread, they agreed that it did not sound “try-hard” or forced.

At most, Singaporeans might appear “puzzled”, they noted, “cause you don’t look like us yet seemingly sound like us”.

Another netizen said they found it downright adorable when foreigners use Singlish naturally.

One Redditor assured the OP that Singaporeans would be very proud and impressed. “Singlish is a very efficient language,” they added.

“If anything, it’s heartening to see that Singlish is subconsciously slipping through,” another wrote.

