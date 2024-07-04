American woman named ‘Malaysia’ visits M’sia because ‘Malaysia’ is her name

American woman named ‘Malaysia’ visits Malaysia because of her name

Many parents name their children after places that are memorable or interesting to them.

A woman from the US recently went viral on social media for visiting Malaysia because she was named “Malaysia”.

Many Malaysians in the comments were amused by her name and welcomed Malaysia to Malaysia.

Malaysia from US visits Malaysia for first time

Earlier this week, TikTok account @pgmn_gogogo posted an interview featuring the woman.

In the video, Malaysia said it was her first time in the country and that she decided to visit precisely because of her name.

“So far it’s been amazing. It’s very beautiful and the people here are so kind,” she shared.

Malaysia added that she loved the food in Malaysia and found the culture “so welcoming and inviting”

While she visited Malaysia without any expectations, the woman said that the country had thoroughly impressed her.

Malaysians welcome Malaysia to Malaysia

Amused that the woman was named after their country, Malaysians left warm comments on the video.

“Welcome to Malaysia, Malaysia,” many of them wrote.

Another user tried asking about the “meaning” of Malaysia’s name. In response, the OP said the woman merely claimed it’s a “very common name”.

According to Sin Chew Daily, ‘Malaysia’ is one of the most popular country-inspired names in the US.

Back in 2014, there were reportedly 810 female babies named after the Southeast Asian country.

Also read: Woman Suggests S’pore-Inspired Baby Names, Says ‘Kaya’ & ‘Laksa’ Sound Cute & Foxy

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @pgmn_gogogo on TikTok