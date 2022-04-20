AMK Bakery Sells S’pore Passport Cake, Says It Only Takes Several Days To Process

Ang Mo Kio Bakery Sells Passport Cake That’s Ready In A Few Days

Still waiting to get your passport renewed? In the meantime, head to this store in Ang Mo Kio (AMK) to purchase one — an edible one, that is.

Local bakery The Pine Garden announced that they are officially in the business of making passport-shaped cakes for customers.

Designed to look like a Singapore passport, the cake is ready to be presented at check-in at your next party.

Best of all, the scrumptious treat only takes a few days to make — much shorter than the months-long wait for the actual item.

This isn’t the only unique product the bakery has to offer. They’ve got a plethora of other creative confectioneries for customers to enjoy.

AMK bakery sells passport-shaped cakes

The Pine Garden, a bakery situated at 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, recently came up with a rather unique design for a cake.

On 12 Apr, they took to Facebook to share a photo of a cake they made for someone’s birthday.

The cake was designed to look like the cover of the Singapore passport, with the crest and colours a perfect replica of the official document.

While real passport applications need at least a month to process, The Pine Garden reassures customers that the cake version will be ready in a much shorter time.

Therefore, those interested in ordering the cake need not fret as this quirky delicacy will be delivered to their doorsteps in just a few days.

Other creative cake designs available too

If this ‘passport’ is not for you, you’ll be pleased to know that there are other equally eccentric designs by The Pine Garden.

For instance, their Easter Nest Cake lets you sink your teeth into stacks of brownies underneath a chocolate-coated ‘bird’s nest’.

On the other hand, this Flower Bouquet Cake is certainly a sight to behold for romantics.

Topped with hand-piped ‘flowers’, this baked treat makes for a perfect anniversary or Valentine’s Day gift.

The bakery is also known to make replicas of food that don’t taste like the actual thing, like this durian-shaped cake that even non-durian lovers would appreciate.

The Pine Garden’s cakes are available in many flavours and can be customised on their website.

Get your passport cake today

With the unique cake, getting a ‘passport’ is as easy as taking the train to AMK. At the very least, it’ll make you look forward to getting your hands on the real deal.

However, we wouldn’t recommend bringing this delicacy along during your next trip unless you want to get booked at the customs.

Would you purchase this cake? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Featured image adapted from The Pine Garden on Facebook and by MS News.