One dead after falling into plane’s spinning turbine blades at Amsterdam airport

One dead after falling into turbine blades at Amsterdam airport

One person died after falling into a departing passenger jet’s spinning turbine blades at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Wednesday (29 May).

The incident took place on the apron outside the terminal as the KLM flight was preparing to depart for Billund, Denmark.

Dutch border police, who guards the security at the airport, reported that passengers were removed from the plane and an investigation was opened, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

It was not disclosed whether the victim was a passenger or a crew member.

Suicide is not ruled out

According to Dutch news reports, the plane involved is a short-haul Embraer jet used by KLM for flights to nearby destinations.

Details about the circumstances of the incident or the identity of the victim have not yet been released. Suicide has not been ruled out as the investigation is still ongoing.

Pictures circulating online of the incident show the plane surrounded by fire trucks and ambulances near the departure terminals.

Many passengers saw the incident

According to military police, passengers and crew were disembarked from the plane, as reported by NOS. Many of them witnessed the incident.

The Dutch Safety Board has dispatched three investigators to Schiphol.

Despite the incident, safety and security measures at Schiphol are stringent and accidents are rare, according to airport figures.

