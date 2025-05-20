ANDES by Astons’ S$0.20 chicken deal sees long queues at outlets on 19 May

ANDES by Astons offers S$0.20 grilled chicken on 19 May

ANDES by Astons offered a grilled chicken deal for just S$0.20 yesterday (19 May), sending Singaporeans into a queueing frenzy.

The one-day promotion is part of Astons’ 20th anniversary promotion, with various deals across 20 days from 15 May to 3 June.

Long queue forms outside ANDES outlets before opening

Posts and videos on social media showed Singaporeans engaging in their ‘famous pastime’ for a chance at the thrifty meal.

The queueing began before opening hours, with a HardwareZone user showing a photo of about 60 people already waiting outside ANDES at Woods Square in Woodlands.

There was still an hour to go before the outlet opened at 11.30am.

The OP checked back at around 4pm and found the queue still going strong with over 60 people.

A video by ‘simideals’ at the Changi City Point ANDES outlet at 6pm showed a queue that wound around several shops on the same level.

Content creator ‘The Singapore Arab’ brought his family to the Downtown East outlet, only to find the queue winding around the entire restaurant.

“Singaporeans when it comes to great discount,” he jokingly wrote in the video.

He had initially assumed the deal to be S$2 per chicken and was pleasantly surprised to find it even cheaper.

Queue at Chai Chee outlet reportedly 2-3 hours long

At the IMM mall in Jurong East, the line was so long that it took over 30 seconds of walking before the person capturing the video reached the front.

A Facebook user reported the Chai Chee outlet had a “super long” queue at 5.55pm that stretched to at least two hours.

However, they added that the outlet was small, which could have contributed to the longer duration.

Several netizens also wondered how people had time to line up for hours on a weekday.

While this promotion is over, Astons has other S$0.20 deals lined up over the coming fortnight:

21 May & 28 May: Classic Prawn Noodles at East Treasure Speciality Prawn Noodle (Joo Chiat)

Classic Prawn Noodles at East Treasure Speciality Prawn Noodle (Joo Chiat) 23 May: Half-pint of beer at The Ranch Steakhouse & Bar (Purvis Street)

Half-pint of beer at The Ranch Steakhouse & Bar (Purvis Street) 26 May: S$0.20 per piece of Nigiri and Gunkan sushi at AJI ICHI Sushi Bar (Changi Airport T4)

S$0.20 per piece of Nigiri and Gunkan sushi at AJI ICHI Sushi Bar (Changi Airport T4) 27 May & 3 June: One-piece Fried Chicken and Mashed Potato at Chic-A-Boo (All outlets)

One-piece Fried Chicken and Mashed Potato at Chic-A-Boo (All outlets) 31 May: Gyu Don at Bizen Okayama Wagyu Steakhouse (Bugis)

Gyu Don at Bizen Okayama Wagyu Steakhouse (Bugis) 2 June: S$0.20 per piece of Ebi Tempura at Tempura Bar (SingPost Centre)

The full list of promotions can be found on Astons’ website here.

Featured image adapted from Jian19 on Hardware Zone and angelnarin on TikTok.