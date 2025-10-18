Woman killed after being dragged 80m by bus in Ang Mo Kio accident, bus driver pleads not guilty

Bus driver involved in fatal Ang Mo Kio accident pleads not guilty

The 56-year-old bus driver who drove the vehicle that struck an elderly woman in Ang Mo Kio and dragged her 80 metres, resulting in her death, has pleaded not guilty.

The accident, which occurred in 2022, shocked many because the 61-year-old woman had also been subsequently run over by other cars.

The man claimed he was not aware he had struck the woman.

He added that he only found out the following day when the bus company notified him.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the bus captain is on trial for charges of careless driving, which began on Tuesday (14 Oct).

Bus hits woman at Ang Mo Kio T-junction

On 20 June 2022 at around 10.30pm, the bus came to a stop at a red light along Ang Mo Kio Street 21 at a T-junction near Mayflower Secondary School.

The elderly woman stood near the bus as the pedestrian crossing light had also been red at the time.

When the traffic light turned green, the bus driver made a left turn and struck the 61-year-old who had begun to cross the road.

The pedestrian light had also just turned green.

At the time of the accident, there was little traffic, the weather was clear, and the road was dry.

Court documents indicate that the collision with the bus killed the woman.

Following the fatal collision, the bus left the scene and two more vehicles proceeded to run the woman’s body over.

Captain pleads not guilty

At the trial on 16 Oct, the bus captain claimed he did not know he had hit a woman on the night of the accident.

He also claimed that he made sure to check his mirrors and blind spots before making the left turn.

Despite his insistence that he followed protocol, the prosecution disagreed.

Using security footage, they claimed the driver did not stop to look towards his left before making the turn.

In his defence, the driver said the bus pedestrian sensors did not warn him.

None of the ten passengers on board had approached him to inform him of the accident either.

The trial is set to continue.

