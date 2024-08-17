Man hurls cabinet from Ang Mo Kio HDB unit, police investigating

Man throws cabinet & home appliances from Ang Mo Kio HDB unit on 16 Aug

At about 5pm on Friday (16 Aug), a man was seen discarding multiple home appliances and a cabinet from a 2nd-floor HDB unit in Ang Mo Kio.

An 8world News reader who shared footage of the incident recounted hearing people arguing. This was followed by a loud ‘bang’.

Investigating the source of the noise, the reader said the man initially threw a fan from the 2nd-floor corridor. He subsequently threw other household appliances — a vacuum cleaner and a shoe cabinet.

According to 8world News, the man in question is believed to be suffering from autism.

25-year-old man assisting police investigation

In response to MS News‘ queries, a police spokesperson said they were alerted to the case of rash act at about 5.35pm on Friday (16 Aug).

The incident reportedly occurred at Block 110 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

A 25-year-old man is assisting police with investigations, which are ongoing at the moment.

Featured image courtesy of @8world.new on TikTok.