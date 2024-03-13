Cutlery overflow Ang Mo Kio hawker centre tray return station due to limited cleaning manpower

Cutlery pile up at Ang Mo Kio hawker centre tray return station

Recently, diners at a hawker centre at Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 have reported overflowing cutlery piles at the tray return station.

Cleaning manpower at the centre is apparently low as well, with one cleaner often operating in the area.

Stall owners interviewed have thus appealed for sympathy towards the cleaners, especially during peak hours.

Build-up of cutlery at Ang Mo Kio hawker centre

According to Shin Min Daily News, diners have reported seeing bowls and plates piled up at the return station, with some trays on the floor.

Mr Luo, a reader, went to the area on 8 March and described the situation as “unhygienic”, noting that some bowls were also on the floor.

A reporter from the Chinese daily arrived at the centre on 10 March at around 2pm, and noticed that there were no such piles of cutlery at the return station.

They observed that staff members were busy collecting the dishes from the four return stations at the centre.

Stall owner says there is limited cleaning manpower

A stall owner at the hawker centre, Ms Liu, said that the situation the diners had described would occur during peak hours, especially on Fridays and the weekends.

Despite the presence of many diners at the centre, only one cleaner would often be working. However, this is still better than none, she noted.

Ms Liu also confessed that she felt more worried about the cutlery attracting birds, adversely affecting the area’s hygiene.

“If the cleaners are not there, the birds will come and peck at the food, and some will knock the dishes on the floor, which will make it even dirtier,” she said.

Another stall owner, 45-year-old Ms Chen, said she hoped diners would be more considerate towards cleaners.

Being of an older age, they couldn’t be as fast as their younger counterparts.

“How can one person clean the table and collect the dishes? They are all in their 70s or 80s,” she said.

However, she noted that it was important to ensure tables were clean so that customers could dine comfortably.

Limited manpower makes it difficult to clear dishes in time

A cleaner who wished to remain anonymous told Shin Min Daily News that due to the limited manpower, it was impossible to clear the dishes quickly during peak hours.

She noted that they were mostly elderly and once one worker asked to go on medical leave, the rest of the cleaners would have to share the increased workload.

“I hope everyone can understand and we will try to keep the [centre] clean,” she said.

Mr Lin, a customer at the centre and 35 years old, said he understood the severity of the situation during peak hours. He added that he was willing to return the cutlery himself.

