Anime Bistro In Serangoon Has Manga Walls & Premium Japanese Food

If you’re an avid anime fan you’d know we are well and truly in anime season. With every episode leaving our jaws on the floor, snapping back to reality may be challenging.

To keep the passion burning strong like Rengoku in Demon Slayer, this bistro in Serangoon lets you dress up as your fave character while chowing down on their Japanese dishes in a space of every anime fan’s dreams.

Image courtesy of Konoha Izakaya

With premium wagyu and sake by the bottle, you’ll be in good spirits for many reasons.

Konoha Izakaya is Singapore’s first anime-themed bistro

Located along Thai Thong Crescent, Konoha Izakaya is Singapore’s first anime-themed bistro.

Image courtesy of Konoha Izakaya

While they may not boast delectable renditions of anime food, they make up for it with unique decor like these pages of manga plastered on the walls.

Image courtesy of Konoha Izakaya

Naruto fans will feel like they’re dining at an establishment belonging to Kakashi Hatake and the entire gang as photos of the characters smiling fill up frames around the bistro.

Image courtesy of Konoha Izakaya

But the decor won’t be the only thing catching your eye as some of the main dishes like the A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Ribcap are served with a flourish.



A5 Miyazaki Wagyu Ribcap – $35

Source

Patrons can lightly torch these ultra-thin meat strips to perfection before savouring each bite of wagyu that melts in their mouths.

If you’d rather have your meal warm and ready-to-eat, the Ichiraku Ramen, inspired by the noodle dish in Naruto, may be more up your alley.

Following the show’s recipe faithfully, the tonkatsu miso-based broth is decorated with chashu, an egg, and cute fish cakes called narutomakis.

Ichiraku Ramen – $14.80

Source

Visually accurate, and with rave reviews, we can see why it’s a favourite for the nine-tailed protagonist.

How to get to Konoha Izakaya

Pictures of the bistro can only do so much to convey the vibes of the place. If you’d like to check it for yourself, here are the directions there:



Konoha Izakaya

Address: 2 Tai Thong Cres, #01-25 The Venue Shoppes, Singapore 347836

Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 4.30 pm–10.30 pm (closed on Mondays)

Nearest MRT: Potong Pasir Station

Although we can’t confirm this, comments on social media suggest that the restaurant is offering free appetisers for those who come in cosplay.

Share the love of anime over food & drinks

Most of the anime community thrive in online forums and comment threads. Although it’s fun bonding over our favourite moments, nothing beats meeting each other in real life.

Better yet, if you’re of age, you can crack a cold one and unwind while discussing the latest episode of Attack on Titan.

Tag fellow anime fans you’d like to jio to this bistro soon.

