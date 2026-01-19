Man arrested in Japan under centuries-old anti-dueling law after fatal fight that resulted in 1 dead

Man kills chess opponent after fight, later arrested by police under Japan’s anti-dueling law

A 26-year-old man in Japan has been arrested under a centuries-old anti-dueling law after a deadly altercation in which he challenged another man to a fight, ultimately resulting in the victim’s death.

According to The Mainichi, the arrest was announced on 8 Jan, following the tragic incident in the Kabukicho district of Tokyo, which took place on 23 Sept 2025.

Argument over game escalates into fight

According to police reports, the two men met for the first time at a shogi (Japanese chess) game.

Before the game began, the younger man, identified as Fuzuki, had been drinking. During the game, an argument escalated, and Fuzuki allegedly challenged the 30-year-old man to a fight.

At around 4am, Fuzuki reportedly beat the older man in a one-sided altercation that lasted for about 10 minutes.

Man dies due to injuries resulting from fight

Although the older man appeared to be conscious after the fight, he was rushed to the hospital three days later, where he eventually succumbed to multiple organ failure on 12 Oct.

Doctors determined that brain injuries, sustained during the altercation, directly led to his death.

Police soon connected the injuries to the earlier fight and arrested Fuzuki under Japan’s anti-dueling law, which has been in place for over 137 years.

Suspect says he does not remember reason behind altercation

Fuzuki admitted to the charges and expressed regret for his actions, stating that he did not recall the reasons behind the fight.

In light of the seriousness of the case, police decided to charge him under the ancient law, which criminalises duels.

Also read: 4 S’poreans charged over brawl in JB mall, 2 of them also charged with fighting at police station



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ANNnewsCH on YouTube.