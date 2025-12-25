4 S’poreans charged over brawl in JB mall, 2 of them also charged with fighting at police station

Singaporeans charged over JB mall brawl are family of 3 & part-time actor

Four Singaporeans have been charged over their involvement in a brawl at a mall in Johor Bahru (JB) that went viral on social media.

Two of them were also charged with fighting at a police station shortly after the mall fight, reported The Malay Mail.

4 Singaporeans charged with voluntarily causing hurt at JB mall

Among the four Singaporeans are a family of three: 56-year-old businessman Chua Chin Heng, his 55-year-old wife Loe Sou Peng and his 27-year-old son Axl Chua Kai Jun.

The fourth Singaporean is 46-year-old part-time actor P. Suresh.

All four were charged at a court in JB with voluntarily causing hurt and joint criminal liability under sections 323 and 34 of Malaysia’s Penal Code.

The offence carries up to 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$634).

3 Singaporeans plead not guilty, 1 pleads guilty

The family of three are accused of injuring Suresh at a mall along Jalan Serigala at 5.17pm on Sunday (21 Dec).

All three pleaded not guilty, and were released on bail of RM5,000 (S$1,587) each.

Their cases will be heard again on 27 Jan.

On the other hand, Suresh pleaded guilty after being charged with hurting Chua at the same location.

He was fined RM1,500 (S$476).

2 men also charged with disorderly conduct at police station

Separately, Chua and Suresh were also charged with disorderly conduct in a police facility and joint criminal liability under Section 90 of Malaysia’s Police Act and Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Suresh and Chua are accused of fighting at the Larkin police station at 6.15pm on Sunday.

The offence carries up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to RM500 (S$159),

Chua claimed trial, and was released on bail of RM4,000 (S$1,269).

Suresh pleaded guilty and was fined RM400 (S$127).

Video of JB mall fight goes viral

The fracas at the JB mall reportedly started when one of the men had spilt alcohol on the wife of the other man, causing the woman to scold him, reported The Star.

Viral footage of the incident showed the two older men engaging in fisticuffs in the walkway before intruding into a hair salon and wrecking its ­signage.

The younger man was also seen holding on to Suresh as his father rained blows on him.

Singaporeans fight again at police station

About an hour later, the two older men fought again when they met at the police station.

One of the men was reportedly filing a report at the counter when he was attacked by the other man, leading to another scuffle.

This again required the on-duty police officers to intervene.

Both men were sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment after sustaining minor injuries.

