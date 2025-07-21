Goh Pei Ming launches Anti-Scam Exhibition at Serangoon Gardens

Anti-Scam Exhibition at Serangoon Gardens aims to teach public about scam tactics

On Sunday (20 July), Minister of State Goh Pei Ming launched a new Anti-Scam Exhibition at the Serangoon Gardens Neighbourhood Police Post (NPP), urging the public to stay alert as scam tactics become increasingly deceptive.

Anti-Scam Exhibition aims to keep community one step ahead

The exhibition, which runs daily from 8am to 10pm, aims to educate residents on evolving scam trends and equip them with practical tips to protect themselves and their loved ones.

In a Facebook post about the event, Mr Goh highlighted the importance of staying informed as the first line of defence against scams.

“Scams continue to be a serious concern,” he wrote. “Staying one step ahead starts with awareness.”

“This exhibition is a timely and important effort to bring scam prevention right into the heart of our community.”

Mr Goh also reminded residents of some key anti-scam safety tips to prevent themselves from becoming a victim.

He pointed out that no government official will ever ask for money transfers over the phone, and if in doubt, one should call the 24-hour ScamShield Helpline at 1799 or use the ScamShield app.

‘Fighting scams is a community effort’: SPF

In a Facebook post about the same event, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) echoed Mr Goh’s message, calling for a community-wide effort to combat scams.

Fighting scams is a community effort! Let’s continue to stay vigilant and ACT against scams.

The ACT framework outlines the three key actions to improve your defences against scams: Act, Check, Tell.

Elderly man scammed by ‘woman’ on TikTok

Recently, an elderly man lost S$55,500 after being scammed by a “woman” he met on TikTok.

Though aware of widespread scams and claiming to be cautious, he was enticed when she expressed interest in “doing business” with him.

Despite being scammed, the 76-year-old still believed that the scammer was a real person, as her photos “didn’t look AI-generated”.

The exhibition hopes to deter such incidents. It also urges families to share anti-scam advice with their elderly loved ones, who are often prime targets.

Mr Goh wrapped up his post with a final reminder:

Fighting scams is a collective effort. Let’s continue to stay vigilant to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams.

