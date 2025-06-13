2 banana trees grow on apartment balcony in M’sia, thriving greenery impresses netizens

Banana trees growing on apartment’s balcony go viral

A video showing banana trees growing on an apartment balcony in Malaysia has taken the Internet by storm, leaving netizens both amused and impressed.

The viral TikTok clip, posted by user @nasrulhissam, shows two fully grown banana trees thriving on a high-rise balcony, surrounded by other shrubs spilling dramatically over the railings.

The lush balcony resembles a mini jungle, while the footage also shows that the plants in several nearby units appear overgrown.

A cheeky caption accompanying the clip reads: “Who says you can’t farm if you live in a condo?”

Building allegedly located in Forest City, Johor

Although the video did not reveal the exact location of the apartment, some eagle-eyed viewers speculated that it was filmed in Forest City, Johor — a controversial real estate development known for its quiet, underoccupied towers.

The unexpected farming setup sparked a flood of reactions online, with some praising the resident’s green fingers while others questioned the practicality and the building management’s stance on it.

One commenter jokingly asked if the condo’s concept was a house in the middle of a jungle.

Another person suggested planting coconuts, as they are expensive nowadays.

