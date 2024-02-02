Man In M’sia Plants Banana Tree In Pothole As Plea, Authorities Fix Damaged Road Within Hours

Man In Sabah Plants Banana Tree In Pothole

Concerned about a pothole on the road, a man in Malaysia planted a banana tree in its place as an urgent plea for authorities to engage in repair works.

Interestingly, the authorities responded swiftly within hours of his social media post.

Netizens in the comments affirmed the man’s creative endeavour.

Man plants banana tree in pothole & posts about it on social media

On Tuesday (30 Jan), Mr Mahathir Aripin shared a Facebook post showing a short banana tree he had planted in the area where the pothole was. The tree appeared to have been relocated from elsewhere.

In his caption, Mr Mahathir apologised to road users for causing inconvenience, promising to cover the pothole with tar in the future.

Malaysian authorities responded within hours of his post.

Upon learning about the incident, Malaysian authorities wasted no time and began working on the repairs in the affected area.

After a few hours, the Sabah Public Works Department (JKRS) shared that they had filled the pothole.

They explained that continuous rainfall in the area had hindered them from patching up the pothole.

Despite the challenges, they were able to carry out the repair work that day as a separate road accident had occurred near the area.

Malaysian news site The Star reported that the incident resulted in one fatality and six people injured.

Netizens affirmed his creative plea for help

Most netizens reacted to Mr Mahathir’s endeavour positively, praising him for his creativity.

One user highlighted the power of social media in calling the authorities’ attention to such incidents. They also mentioned that Eid was not far away, and thus felt sorry for those who were returning to their hometown using the road.

Another netizen quipped that Mr Mahathir should’ve planted a durian tree in the pothole.

Residents in Malaysia can report potholes via the list of platforms here.

Potholes are relatively common occurrences on both ends of the Causeway. Last month, a delivery rider was reportedly flung 10m after his bike hit a pothole in Bukit Batok.

