Marine Parade Char Kway Teow Stall Closes Down After 40 Years As Owner Retires

Apollo Fresh Cockle Char Kway Teow In Marine Parade Closes Down After 40 Years

For four decades, Apollo Fresh Cockle Fried Kway Teow has served its signature wet-style char kway teow to residents of Marine Parade.

Sadly, the stall officially closed down on Monday (30 Jan) as its owner decided to retire.

Apollo Fresh Cockle char kway teow closes on 30 Jan

On Sunday (29 Jan), a Facebook user shared news of the stall’s closure in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 group.

The OP shared that she had mixed feelings as the owner has been running the stall since he was around 20 years old.

Despite it being his last day, a video the OP posted shows the owner still hard at work frying the ingredients for his signature dish.

Singapore Atrium Sale Facebook page also shared news of the stall’s closure after it served its last plate on 30 Jan.

After operating the stall for over 40 years, the owner has decided to retire, they added.

Known for its wetness and strong garlic taste, the char kway teow is highly raved about by residents of Marine Parade.

According to Eatbook, the elderly owner runs the stall with an assistant and can barely take a break due to the steady stream of customers.

Netizens say char kway teow has unique taste

Unsurprisingly, netizens mourned the loss of the beloved stall and shared their experiences of having the famous char kway teow.

Many pointed out that the char kway teow had a unique taste that couldn’t be found elsewhere.

Another netizen shared that he has patronised the stall since 30 years ago, showing that it attracted many loyal customers.

Hope owner has a fulfilling retirement

For residents of Marine Parade, it must be unfortunate to see a beloved hawker closing down.

On the flip side, the owner can finally take a well-deserved break after serving his dishes for many years.

We wish him a happy retirement and thank him for blessing us with his unique dish over the years.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.