Apple announces S$340 million upgrade & expansion of Ang Mo Kio campus

Apple allocates S$340 million to renovate & expand Ang Mo Kio Campus

Apple has announced a US$250 million (S$340 million) investment in the expansion and renovation of its Ang Mo Kio campus.

The tech titan acquired the two buildings adjacent to its existing premises in 2022.

Both structures will undergo a major overhaul, with construction works starting later this year.

The expanded regional operations centre will create more jobs, adding to Apple’s workforce of over 60,000 in Singapore.

This move reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to upgrading facilities and labs over the past decade to support its growing operations in the region.

A check on Google Maps reveals three locations — Apple South Asia AMK 1, 2, and 3 — at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 64 and Yio Chu Kang Road.

In a press release dated 17 April, Apple hailed the expansion as its latest milestone in 40 years of job creation and community engagement.

Since opening its first Singapore facility in 1981 with just 72 employees, Apple’s workforce has grown significantly.

Today, it boasts a team of over 3,600 individuals.

Apple also supports more than 60,000 jobs across Singapore through direct employment, its supply chain, and the iOS app economy.

The Lion City functions as the company’s central operations hub in the region, hosting key roles in software, hardware, services, and support.

Additionally, the company has established three Apple Store locations in Singapore, situated at Orchard Road, Marina Bay Sands, and Jewel Changi Airport.

Apple’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook praised Singapore as a “one-of-a-kind” place, expressing pride in the strong bond forged with the “dynamic” local community of creators, learners, and dreamers.

“With our growing campus, Apple is writing a new chapter in our history here,” he said.

Our Singapore teams have played an important role in enriching the lives of our customers — and we can’t wait for many more decades of innovation to come.

Upgraded facility to run fully on renewable energy

Additionally, Apple’s upgraded campus will run fully on renewable energy once works are complete, aiming to attain LEED Gold certification.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a green building rating system by the US Green Building Council.

It has four levels of certification: Certified, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Apple’s efforts to implement clean energy solutions in Singapore began in 2015 when it installed solar panels on 800 rooftops.

As a result, the tech giant became the first company in the country to operate on 100% renewable energy.

