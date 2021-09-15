Apple Fined For Social Workplace Event At Orchard Road Store Exceeding 50 People

In ensuring that Covid-19 doesn’t spread uncontrollably in the community, authorities have restricted the number of people that can socially gather.

It is important that we adhere to these restrictions for the safety of everyone.

Tech giant Apple was fined $1,000 for holding a social workplace event with more than 50 people gathered at its Orchard Road store.

Apple fined for hosting social workplace event at Orchard Road store

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) told The Straits Times (ST) on Wednesday (15 Sep) that there’d been a social workplace event at the Orchard Road store on 18 Jun.

According to STB, staff had gathered there to celebrate an employee’s last day at the store.

Source

Although the exact number was not stated, ST understands that there were more than 50 people gathered.

There are to be no physical social events involving employees by enterprises during the Covid-19 pandemic under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Enforcement checks stepped up

STB has stepped up enforcement checks at “tourism businesses and precincts, including in Orchard Road” during each phase of Singapore reopening.

Both shopping malls and stand-alone stores are included in their enforcement checks.

STB will not hesitate to take action against businesses or members of the public that flout safe management measures.

Social gatherings need to adhere to measures

Besides the fact that first-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to 6 months, there is a public health element to the safe management measures.

Subsequent offenders can be fined up to $20,000 and/or jailed up to 12 months.

Especially with how Covid-19 cases have risen recently, we need to be vigilant with our gatherings.

If there are gatherings that exceed the limits leading to superspreader events, it is all of Singapore that will suffer.

If we don’t want to go through another Heightened Alert or ‘Circuit Breaker’ phase, we should definitely keep to our current limits.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.