All Saints Nursing Home In Jurong East Has 11 Covid-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 837 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday (14 Sep). Among them, 755 were in the community while 77 were at workers’ dormitories.

Additionally, 2 new clusters have emerged at All Saints Home, a nursing home in Jurong East, and at a dormitory at 11 Tuas Ave 10.

According to MOH, transmission occurred mainly among staff and residents of the nursing home. Of the 11 cases in the cluster, 9 are residents and 2 are staff members.

First positive case at Jurong East nursing home reported on 8 Sep

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (14 Sep), All Saints Home shared that there are currently 11 Covid-19 cases there.

Besides the 9 residents and 1 staff member in MOH’s report, the home mentioned another employee who tested positive for the virus too.

They also disclosed that the first case, a resident of the home, had tested positive on 8 Sep. The resident had reportedly developed Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI) symptoms.

He was then isolated and transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

All of his close contacts were then swabbed and tested, unveiling the subsequent cases.

No visitations to All Saints Home till 11 Oct

In light of the cluster, All Saints Home will suspend all visitations until 11 Oct, in compliance with an advisory by the MOH.

The nursing home has also completed deep cleaning and disinfection of its premises.

They will be working closely with the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) for contact tracing to ensure a quick containment of any possible spread.

21 cases at Tuas dormitory cluster

The second new cluster at a dormitory at 11 Tuas Ave 10 meanwhile has 21 Covid-19 cases so far.

MOH said that there is ongoing intra-dormitory transmission among residents, which was detected through proactive testing.

Out of all the cases, 19 had been quarantined at an earlier time.

The MOH has stated that all residents will be undergoing testing.

Cooperation is key to containing viral spread

While the spike in cases can be rather alarming, it’s good to know that the authorities are quickly identifying clusters and containing transmissions.

The cooperation between parties will go a long way in stamping out any more possible spread of the virus.

We hope that everyone affected will have a speedy recovery and that everyone is safe.

