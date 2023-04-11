Apple Users Urged To Install Latest Security Updates To Protect Against 2 Vulnerabilities

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Latest Apple Security Updates Patch 2 Weaknesses That May Give Hackers Access To Devices

If you are a proud owner of an Apple device — or many Apple devices — you might want to download the new security updates ASAP.

Apple discovered two different vulnerabilities in their devices that may give hackers access to them. According to an alert by the Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCert), these vulnerabilities are being “actively exploited”.

SingCert issued the advisory on Saturday (8 Apr), urging members of the public to take action as soon as they can.

Weaknesses allow compromise of Apple devices via websites & apps

Apple explained that one of the vulnerabilities allows hackers to run codes or install malware on the operating system. This can be done after users access websites and content that have been compromised.

As a WebKit — the browser engine that Apple uses — vulnerability, this weakness is present in Safari, Mail, and the App Store.

The second vulnerability comes when users download malicious apps. Through this, hackers can execute harmful commands on devices without users’ knowledge.

Per SingCert, these are ‘zero-day vulnerabilities’. This means that they are security weaknesses that hackers and people with malicious intent can take advantage of before Apple or other developers know of their existence.

Users of various Apple devices should install security updates

You may want to update your software if you are using these affected devices:

iPhone 8 and later models

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 3rd generation and later models

iPad 5th generation and later models

iPad mini 5th generation and later models

Mac computers or laptops running macOS Ventura

SingCert also advised members of the public to enable automatic software updates. This will keep your devices protected and up-to-date with the latest security patches.

You may do so by going to Settings > General > Software Updates > Enable Automatic Updates.

Even if you haven’t encountered any issues, it may be good to take some time to update all your devices than to be sorry you did not.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Bangyu Wang on Unsplash.