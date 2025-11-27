Arm gets stuck in drain pipe at Taman Jurong flat, SCDF cuts pipe from unit below

Person’s arm was stuck in Taman Jurong drain pipe for 2 hours before rescue

In one of the more unusual rescue incidents involving the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), it was called into action when a person’s arm got stuck in a drain pipe.

During the operation, rescuers had to cut the pipe from the unit below the affected flat in Taman Jurong, SCDF said in a Facebook post on Thursday (27 Nov) night.

Entire left arm stuck in drain pipe at Taman Jurong flat

SCDF received a call for assistance at about 1.35pm on Thursday, it said.

Firefighters from Jurong Fire Station and rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) responded to the incident at Block 338A Tah Ching Road.

When they arrived, they found a person’s entire left arm trapped in a drain pipe under the kitchen sink.

Rescuers remove sink, counter & cut pipe

Rescuers first had to create sufficient working space for the operation in the affected unit.

This involved removing the kitchen sink and cabinet housing the drain pipe.

A photo showed that the entire sink counter ended up being demolished.

Another team went to the unit below the affected flat to cut out a segment of the drain pipe.

This was necessary so that the rescuers could see how exactly the arm was stuck, and decide how to free it by carefully manoeuvring the limb.

A photo showed that about half of the pipe was carved out.

Person extricated after 2 hours, sent to hospital

Finally, rescuers used a lubricant to ease the arm out of the drain pipe, extricating the person after being stuck for two hours.

They were conscious throughout the rescue operation.

An Ng Teng Fong General Hospital medical team, which was on-site, rendered medical support to the person, including applying an intravenous drip.

They were then conveyed to the National University Hospital, SCDF said.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.