Man in Thailand gets stuck in utility shaft while hiding from police, rescued in 30 minutes

Man in Thailand had reportedly gotten stuck in utility shaft used for water pipe access

An alleged thief was dramatically rescued from a utility shaft on Friday night (9 May), reported Thai news outlet Channel 7.

He had reportedly gotten stuck after trying to hide in the narrow space while trying to flee from police officers.

Police move to arrest man for alleged theft

The suspect, identified as Mr Attawit (name transliterated from Thai), had allegedly stolen property from his employer, an offence under Thailand’s Penal Code.

After a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court, Pak Khlong Rangsit police chief Phattanchai Phamonpiboon (name transliterated from Thai) led a team to where the suspect lived in order to apprehend him.

The officers headed to a block of flats in Pathum Thani, a province on the outskirts of Bangkok, at about 9.45pm local time.

Man stuck in Thailand shaft pulled out looking dishevelled

However, when the police arrived, the suspect reportedly climbed onto the ceiling and slipped into a neighbouring unit.

He eventually chose to hide inside a utility shaft used for water pipe access, known locally as a “sharp channel”.

The escape plan backfired, though, when he became stuck and couldn’t get out.

Rescue personnel were called, and it took them more than 30 minutes to carefully extract him from the shaft.

When he was eventually pulled out, he looked visibly exhausted and dishevelled.

He was subsequently taken to Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station for questioning and legal proceedings.

Featured image adapted from ปทุมธานีที่นี่มีแต่เรื่อง on Facebook.