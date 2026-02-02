2 armed men disguised as E-hailing riders rob gold shop in M’sia

Two gumen carrying Lalamove bag rob gold shop in Malaysia and escape on motorcycle

Two armed men disguised as delivery riders carried out a robbery at a gold shop in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, before escaping on a motorcycle.

At approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday (20 Jan), two men riding a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle stopped in front of the supermarket before entering the jewellery store.

According to Nilai District Police Chief, Superintendent Johari Yahya, both suspects were spotted carrying pistols during the heist.

However, no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported, according to Malay Mail.

Suspects entered shop armed, one kept watch outside

CCTV footage from the scene showed the two men wearing full-face helmets and black raincoats to conceal their identities.

One of the suspects was seen carrying a Lalamove delivery bag as he entered the shop, while the other initially remained on the motorcycle, positioning it for a quick escape.

Shortly after, the second suspect dismounted and followed his accomplice inside.

During the robbery, he was seen holding a pistol and gesturing at staff and nearby members of the public, allegedly warning them not to interfere.

Moments later, both suspects rushed out of the shop, with one carrying the same delivery bag, believed to be filled with stolen jewellery

They immediately mounted the motorcycle and fled the scene before police arrived.

Police investigating incident

The case is being investigated under Section 4 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which carries severe penalties for crimes committed with firearms.

According to authorities, the losses incurred are estimated to be RM60,000 (S$19,200), reports Bernama.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) emphasised that public safety remains their top priority.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the robbery to contact the Nilai District Police Headquarters or the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.

