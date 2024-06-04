39-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Tampines moneylender, stole over S$6K

39-year-old steals over S$6K in armed robbery at Tampines moneylender

A 39-year-old man was arrested for robbing a licensed moneylender outlet in Tampines on Monday (3 June).

The man was armed with a knife and stole S$6,095 from a female victim.

The police arrested the suspect within half an hour of the robbery.

Robbed female victim at moneylender outlet in Tampines

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), officers were alerted to the armed robbery at a moneylender outlet in Tampines Central 1 at about 2.10pm on Monday (3 June).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the robber was wearing a mask and cap when committing the robbery.

The man allegedly robbed a female victim at knifepoint and demanded cash to be put in a bag.

The stolen cash amounted to S$6,095.

Man arrested within half an hour

SPF reported that responding officers received a description of the man from the victim while en-route to the scene.

When they arrived, officers noticed a man who fitted the description and proceeded to arrest him.

The man was arrested within half an hour of the robbery, and the stolen cash was fully recovered along with the knife used in the incident.

The man will be charged for armed robbery today (4 June).

If found guilty, he faces up to 14 years’ jail and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force.