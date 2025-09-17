16-year-old teen among 3 arrested for bulk order impersonation scams

3 suspects arrested for bulk order impersonation scams had allegedly worked for scam syndicate

A 16-year-old teenager was among three people arrested for their suspected involvement in bulk order scams involving the impersonation of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel.

In a press release issued on Tuesday (16 Sept), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) shared that the three suspects had likely acted on the instructions of a scam syndicate.

Suspects aged between 16 and 31

The arrests came after two days of raids conducted along:

Cantonment Road

Middle Road

Woodlands Street 81

In addition to arresting the three suspects, police officers also seized several electronic devices and prepaid cards.

The youngest of the three suspects was a 16-year-old male. The other two arrested individuals were a 22-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager and woman had “relinquished” their bank accounts to the scam syndicate for monetary gains.

On the other hand, the 31-year-old had allegedly assisted unknown individuals in subscribing to phone lines, some of which were linked to bulk order impersonation scams.

Sri Lankan woman charged under Computer Misuse Act

The woman, identified as a Sri Lankan national, was charged under the Computer Misuse Act on Wednesday (17 Sept).

She was reportedly on a student pass and had allegedly handed over control of her bank account to an “unknown person”.

The bank account was subsequently used to “receive large amounts of funds”.

If convicted of misusing a computer system, first-time offenders face up to two years’ jail and a fine of up to S$5,000.

Repeat offenders face up to three years’ jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

5 such scam cases since 4 Sept

According to SPF, there have been at least five reported cases of bulk order impersonation scams since 4 Sept.

Losses associated with these scams have amounted to at least S$32,000.

A Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) post on Facebook stated that they were aware of at least seven cases where fraudulent bulk orders were made by individuals claiming to be SAF personnel

Also read: 7 cases of allegedly fraudulent bulk orders made by ‘SAF personnel’, MINDEF makes police reports

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Muhammad Shazain Faiha Muslim food paradise on Facebook and by MS News.