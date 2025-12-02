S’porean woman arrested on KL highway for renting Ford Mustang with expired road tax & no insurance

40-year-old Singaporean woman arrested over rented Ford Mustang with expired road tax

A Singaporean woman was arrested on a highway in Kuala Lumpur (KL) after it was discovered that the Ford Mustang she was renting had expired road tax and no valid insurance.

The incident happened on Saturday (29 Nov), reported Malaysian news site Kosmo!.

Singaporean woman arrested over rented Ford Mustang with expired licence

KL Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Hamidi Adam said the woman, a 40-year-old Singaporean woman, was arrested along Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Highway 2 at about 7pm.

According to him, the car’s Motor Vehicle License had expired on 13 Nov.

In addition, there was no insurance coverage for the car.

The woman had reportedly rented the car for a day.

Hamidi emphasised that the KL JPJ “always pays attention” and continuously monitors all complaints, while ensuring vehicles comply with rules and regulations.

Malaysia Motor Vehicle License must be renewed annually

The LKM, or “road tax”, is a permit issued by JPJ that allows vehicles to be used on public roads and must be renewed annually.

While it originally came in the form of a physical sticker, the permit is now available digitally via the MyJPJ mobile app.

Also read: S’porean female driver arrested at Second Link Highway in M’sia for verbally abusing police officers

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kosmo!.