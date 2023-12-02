Foreigners Entering M’sia Must Submit Arrival Cards 3 Days Before Arriving, M’sian PR Exempted

Foreigners Entering Malaysia Must Submit Arrival Cards From 1 Dec

From Friday (1 Dec), all foreigners entering Malaysia must fill up the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) three days before they arrive in the country.

Three groups of foreigners are exempted from this requirement, including Malaysian permanent residents and Malaysia Automated Clearance System pass holders.

The requirement, however, wouldn’t come as something new for Singaporeans.

After all, the Malaysian authorities announced in January that the document was a pre-requisite for Singaporean travellers to use e-gate facilities at two land checkpoints in Johor Bahru.

Arrival cards must be completed three days prior to arrival

The Immigration Department of Malaysia announced via Facebook that all foreign visitors arriving from 1 Dec would have to submit the MDAC.

The arrival cards have to be submitted within three days before their arrival in Malaysia.

According to the immigration department’s website, three groups of foreign visitors are exempted from the requirement:

Malaysia permanent residents

Malaysia Automated Clearance System pass holders

Visitors transiting or transferring through Singapore without seeking immigration clearance

The MDAC can be found on the Immigration Department’s website here.

Visitors have to provide information such as their:

Date of arrival

Date of departure

Mode of travel

Passport number

Singaporeans had to submit MDAC since Jan 2023 to use e-gates

The requirement, however, isn’t something new for Singaporean travellers.

Since January, Singaporeans have been allowed to use e-gate facilities at two land checkpoints in Johor.

One of the conditions for using the e-gate facilities was that travellers had to submit their MDAC three days before arrival.

The Malaysian authorities later expanded this to include nine other “low-risk countries“, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured image adapted from Malaysia Airports on X.