Young Arsenal fans playfully give Spurs supporter thumbs down at National Stadium, sparking hilarious reaction

Young Arsenal fans jokingly give thumbs down to Spurs supporter at AC Milan match, praised by netizens

The friendly football match between Arsenal and AC Milan at Singapore’s National Stadium saw a wholesome interaction between two young Arsenal fans and a Spurs supporter.

34-year-old Muhammad Fathin Asyraf had brought his sons to the match on 23 July in order to support Arsenal.

It was a special moment for the kids, he told MS News, as it was their first time at an Arsenal match.

However, they encountered a “serious challenge” at this game — behind them sat a fan wearing a Tottenham Hotspur jersey.

Young Arsenal fans serve double thumbs down to Spurs supporter

Arsenal and Tottenham are notorious archrivals, whose matches constitute the North London derby. Their last meeting was on 15 Jan earlier this year, with Arsenal winning it 2-1.

After Arsenal’s 1-0 victory against AC Milan, the two clubs went to a pre-arranged penalty shootout, entirely for the attending crowd.

The video showed the aftermath of one of Arsenal’s penalty goals. One of Muhammad Fathin Asyraf’s sons jokingly gave the Spurs fan a thumbs-down with a big smile on his face.

His other son quickly joined in the “attack” with a thumbs down of his own.

The Spurs fan good-heartedly played along, placing his head in his hands like his club had just gotten 17th place in the season.

Meanwhile, the AC Milan supporter next to him seemed to find the whole situation hilarious too, bursting into laughter.

AC Milan went on to win the penalties 5-6, though they still lost the friendly match.

Spurs fan praised for being a good sport

Muhammad Fathin Asyraf explained to MS News that he had told his kids to give the thumbs-down.

He complimented the Spurs and AC Milan fans for being good sports and confirmed that he got consent from them to upload the video.

Muhammad Fathin Asyraf told MS News that the Spurs fan was wearing a Germany shirt over his jersey at first.

When Arsenal scored the winning goal of the match against AC Milan, he told the rival fan to take the Germany shirt off.

The fan was afraid at first, being in a stadium with Arsenal supporters, but was reassured that nothing would happen to him in Singapore.

Netizens jokingly praise young fans

Arsenal fans in the video’s comments jokingly praised the children for being “well-raised.”

Another netizen asked why anyone would wear a Spurs shirt to an Arsenal game.

One commenter sided against Arsenal, saying Tottenham had at least won a Europa League trophy recently in 2025.

Featured image adapted from atenosss on TikTok.